Toy Story 5 Gets a Historic Rating That’s a Franchise First

Toy Story 5 will break one long-standing franchise tradition when it returns to cinemas in June 2026. The 30-year-old franchise launched Pixar into the iconic animation studio it is today, and even three decades on, anticipation is as high as ever for a new Toy Story film. For years, Toy Story has been a consistent winner for Pixar, but reports about the fifth film's official classification suggest it may do things a little differently.

The official Motion Picture Association (MPA) rating for Toy Story 5 has seemingly been revealed to be PG (Parental Guidance suggested). The rating was reported in a spreadsheet on Cinemark's private screenings page, and can be viewed by selecting the "Choose From Available Movie Titles" option.

Cinemark

What's notable about this rating is that it is the first time in 31 years that a Toy Story film has received the more mature PG rating, rather than G, which is for all ages. All four previous Toy Story movies have been rated G, although the spin-off, Lightyear, received a PG rating.

Cinemark's listing does not include any further guidance on why Toy Story 5 has been rated PG or what themes or events it may deal with to warrant this more mature classification. PG ratings typically mean that there is some material not suitable for children or that parents might not like their young children to see, which is why an adult's presence is recommended. As the film approaches its June 19 release in cinemas, it's expected that more specific parental guidance will be released.

As fans have pointed out, past Toy Story films have included several scenes and characters that many would typically consider mature or even scary. The first Toy Story film featured a collection of mangled and beaten-up toys introduced in a tense, scary scene. Toy Story 3 featured a moment when the toys were headed to the incinerator, which many cite as one of Toy Story's most stressful scenes. Both Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 also include some heightened characters that could scare young children, such as the toy Monkey with cymbals and the Benson ventriloquist dolls.

However, none of these past Toy Story films crossed the boundary from G into PG, so this more mature rating has many wondering what exactly Toy Story 5 contains to have earned this record-breaking classification.

Toy Story 5 brings back many of the same characters fans are familiar with, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bullseye, Forky, and more. They will be introduced to Greta Lee's Lilypad in Toy Story 5, a tablet device that threatens to tear Bonnie away from her toys for good. The movie, directed by Andrew Stanton, will be released in theaters on June 19.

Will Toy Story 5 Be Darker Than the Rest?

Pixar

Toy Story 5's PG rating indicates that it will be more mature than the rest of the franchise, but there could be several reasons for this.

Classifications have shifted with the times, and films that were rated G a few decades ago wouldn't receive the same rating if released today. Toy Story 5's PG rating could simply be due to stricter classification rules, rather than much darker material. Notably, other recent Disney films that appear very family-friendly have also received PG ratings in recent years, including Inside Out 2, Hoppers, Frozen, and Moana.

The Toy Story franchise has done an excellent job of evolving with its audience. Toy Story 3 revealed what happens when adults outgrow their toys, which, 15 years after the original film, was a situation many audience members who grew up with those films were experiencing.

Now, in Toy Story 5, the franchise is introducing technology at playtime, which is something most children or their parents nowadays are experiencing. Should Toy Story 5 take some bigger swings or lean into the darker elements of technology, it could definitely warrant a more mature rating. Nevertheless, early reactions to Toy Story 5 have already labeled it as another winner in the franchise, so a different rating likely won't impact its success.