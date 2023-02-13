First Look at Henry Cavill's Superman Villain Return In The Flash Movie (Photos)

Having not been seen since going up against Henry Cavill's Superman in Man of Steel, Michael Shannon's General Zod is back in the DC Universe (DCU) after The Flash's latest trailer.

Micheal Shannon is Back in The Flash

The Flash's first major trailer just hit the web, debuting as a part of Super Bowl LVII, and it offered a first look at Michael Shannon's General Zod in the DCU blockbuster.

Fans will know Shannon from his city-destroying battle with Henry Cavill's Man of Steel back in 2013, as he appears to be one of the main antagonists of The Flash.

Zod can be seen in the teaser suiting up in his Kyrtptonian armor and taking on Sasha Calle's Supergirl/Kara Kent.

See the full trailer below:

This story is developing. Check back for updates!