Finding Her Edge Reveals Who Adrianna Ends Up With In the Netflix Series Finale

Finding Her Edge confirmed who Adrianna ended up with in the series finale, and her choice made the most sense because of how perfect they are to each other. Netflix's adaptation of Jennifer Iacopelli's novel of the same name ended with a major decision for Adrianna Russo (Madelyn Keys) as she gets entangled with a complicated love triangle between her first love, Freddie (Olly Atkins), and Brayden Elliot (Cale Ambrozic), a perfectly talented skater who holds the answer to her family's problems.

The central conflict in Finding Her Edge revolves around the Russo Rink facing closure, forcing Adriana to return to elite ice dancing to generate funds to save the family business. One solution is to form a partnership with Brayden and promote a fake romantic relationship to boost sponsorship appeal, but what makes things complicated is that real feelings started to emerge between the pair.

Finding Her Edge Episode 8 Confirms Adrianna Ended Up With Her Best Match

Finding Her Edge's finale (Episode 8) confirmed that Adriana ultimately ended up with Freddie, mainly because she chose to go with her genuine feelings for him and not take a risk with him.

The sad part about this revelation was the fact that Brayden was already falling in love with Adriana, but it wouldn't be fair for him if he chose to pursue her because he clearly knew that she was still in love with her first love (a similar romantic trajectory that happened in Apple TV+'s The Buccaneers).

For the uninitiated, Adriana chose to abandon skating after her mother's death. She stopped skating because she told Freddie that she couldn't continue without him. However, the personal tragedy of losing a mother, combined with their respective responsibilities toward their family, caused their relationship's downfall.

However, in the finale, the lingering romantic feelings between Adriana and Freddie began to surface, but the timing was risky because it was during the World Championships in Paris, when they were not even partners. They finally shared a kiss, but the heartbreaking thing was the fact that Brayden saw it. By kissing Freddie, Adriana delivered a powerful message to cement her choice, but he hesitated to accept it after learning the truth about her fake relationship with Brayden.

While Brayden fulfilled his promise to Adriana to help her win the championship, he immediately left the competition, which is a sign that he is now letting her go to Freddie. Brayden's departure, though, meant that Adriana had no partner during the winners' performance. But thankfully, Adriana's two sisters pulled through and chose to join their sister during her final act.

Witnessing Adriana and her sisters' emotional performances was more than enough for Freddie to realize he loves her no matter what, ultimately allowing him to give their relationship another chance.

The True Meaning of Adriana's Choice in Finding Her Edge Ending

Adriana's choice of Freddie was a decision she made for her own happiness, not bound by outside pressure from her friends, family, or popularity.

While Brayden was admittedly the "safe" choice, Adriana is finally letting go of all her worries and choosing to take a risk by being with Freddie, a decision that she abandoned in the past due to her grief over losing her mother.

It is also the right choice because choosing Brayden would lead to regrets, since she was not entirely sure about her feelings for him, which would be unfair to him. It is also worth noting that there is the added baggage of uncertainty about whether their feelings are truly genuine.

All in all, choosing Freddie allows Adriana to cement her growth, embrace her passion for skating, and exercise her free will to find the right path for her future.