Zomvivor's BL Series Elements Revealed (Pictures)

Netflix's Zomvivor series has a scene that has fans wondering if the new Thai zombie thriller is considered a BL series, a genre of media that depicts the romantic relationships between male characters. Zomvivor follows the story of a ragtag group of survivors about a zombie outbreak on a university campus, a plot similar to Korea's All of Us Are Dead (which has already been renewed for Season 2).

The series features a stellar cast that includes actors from BL-focused Thai projects, such as NuNew Chawarin Perdipiriyawong and Zee Pruk Panich. The actors' inclusion in the series led to widespread speculation that this Thai series was secretly a BL project, but this wasn't the case, based on these pieces of evidence.

Is Zomvivor Series BL (Boys' Love)?

Netflix

While Netflix's Zomvivor cast features prominent BL actors from other Thai projects, the new zombie thriller is not a BL project. Still, Zomvivor has BL themes, elements, and characters, but the show's main focus revolves around zombies and the protagonists' fight for survival, with the relationship drama secondary.

For the uninitiated, Zomvivor follows two groups of survivors inside a university fighting. As expected, these individuals were far from loyal to each other due to mistrust and false allegiances. Some of these survivors are San and Non, a pair of close friends even before the zombie outbreak. San serves as one of the group's reluctant leaders, while Non is an advocate of the greater good who wants to keep as many of the remaining survivors alive. Meanwhile, another member is Thi, a passionate student of the arts who has been trying to decipher the zombie's weaknesses.

At the 22:30 mark of Zomvivor Episode 2, Thi and Non can be seen taking a break, with both of them trying to unpack how to defeat the zombies. Although they are just friends, it was clear that Non was somewhat attracted to Thi; however, the fact that he has a tight-knit bond with San prevented him from expressing those feelings.

Netflix

Zomvivor also established that Non has some deep attachment toward San.

San and Non's strong bond grew even further amid the apocalypse as they fought off zombies to survive. The pivotal moment of romantic tension between the pair peaked at the 11:37 mark of Zomvivor Episode 5, when San appeared to be suffering from a panic attack amid the chaos. Non comforted San by hugging him, and his non-hesitation in showing up for him clearly cemented his unspoken feelings for him.

Netflix

A flashback then revealed that Non had cared for San even before the apocalypse, showing a time when Non took care of San while he was drunk on a random night. Back to the present day, San and Non almost kissed, further proving their unresolved tension. However, their romantic moment was cut short after Thorn interrupted them.

Netflix

At the 55:17 mark of Zomvivor Episode 6, San returned the favor by reassuring Non that their plan would work, and this encouragement was more than enough for Non to make the difficult choice in the finale.

Netflix

While Zomvivor clearly established that San and Non had an on-again, off-again tension, this was sidelined by the chaotic and high-stakes clash between the survivors and zombies in the Thai thriller series.

How Non's Feelings for San Led to His Ultimate Sacrifice

Netflix

Throughout Zomvivor, Non has been scared of making the difficult choices, and he has grown weary of trying to carve his own identity from his sister's (Ning) shadow. This is in addition to acknowledging that he has feelings for San.

In the finale, "The Chosen One," the survivors figured out that the alpha zombie (Aunty Jit) served as the infected's leader and motherly figure. They decided to hold Aunty Jit captive to understand the zombies better, but as expected, things ended badly after Jean took matters into his own hands.

While the survivors eventually reached high ground, allowing them to be noticed by the rescue team, which had Dr. Wiroj (Non and Ning's father) on board. However, Wiroj only wanted to rescue his children, but Non had other plans.

Anchored by his desire to save San and the others, Non made the difficult choice to sacrifice himself by infecting himself with Aunty Jit's blood, eventually turning him into a zombie.

Zomvivor made it clear in the end that San served as the driving force behind Non's decision, but it came at a cost: his life and freedom, as he was being held captive by the same survivors he had tried to protect, so that they could understand the zombies' life patterns.