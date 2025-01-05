All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Frustrations Grow Following New Netflix 2025 Trailer

Fans are irate over the lack of updates for All of Us Are Dead Season 2 following a new Netflix 2025 trailer.

The South Korean horror series, which mixes tropes of the coming-of-age and zombie outbreak genres in a 'high schoolers take on the undead' epic, has waited nearly three years for its second batch of episodes.

Season 2 was first confirmed in June 2022 and has not received a significant update since. Filming was reported to start in early 2024 but was ultimately delayed. Cameras are now set to roll in 2025.

Fans Grow Ravenous for All of Us Are Dead Season 2

All of Us Are Dead

A new 2025 Netflix trailer has fans up in arms over the lack of All of Us Are Dead Season 2 updates. The streamer's new promotional video highlighted the upcoming year on the platform.

The trailer spotlighted some tentpole projects headed to Netflix in the next 12 months, including hit series like Wednesday, Squid Game, and Stranger Things (whose inclusion, oddly enough, also upset fans).

However, the teaser did not mention All of Us Are Dead. Fans have been eagerly anticipating Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic series, as the last new episode was released nearly three years ago.

Fans accused Netflix of "presenting [like they] did not promise" another season, thinking the streamer swept Season 2 under the rug (via @MinChoiBin on X):

"Netflix pretending not to promise season 2 of 'All Of Us Are Dead,' how can it?!?!"

Others voiced their frustrations on social media by asking, "What about All of Us Are Dead Season 2" (via Asvath Sai) out of desperation.

When Will All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Be Released?

Despite fans growing annoyed over the long wait for All of Us Are Dead Season 2, the show feels no closer to an eventual release.

It was previously reported that production on All of Us Are Dead Season 2 was set to begin in early 2024, being included in one of its star's upcoming projects.

However, that never happened. According to reporting from Korean outlet Naver, production of All of Us Are Dead Season 2 was postponed a year, and filming is now scheduled to start in early 2025.

This move reportedly ensured the highest quality for the series' sophomore effort. It had nothing to do with any drama behind the scenes or external factors.

If Season 2 can get in front of cameras early this year, a release before the end of 2025 feels unlikely. Instead, audiences should likely expect the series to debut sometime in 2026, with the bulk of this year focused on production.

All of Us Are Dead Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.