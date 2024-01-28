All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Gets Official Release Window

New info may have just revealed when All of Us Are Dead Season 2 will finally be released.

The hit K-drama - which can be streamed on Netflix stateside - has been long awaiting its second batch of episodes, as fans are eager to know what has become of the series' band of high schoolers stuck in a zombie apocalypse.

Season 2 of All of Us Are Dead was officially greenlit back in June 2022, but since then, there has been little in terms of word when the show would return to TV screens.

When Is All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Releasing?

Netflix

Thanks to some recently updated agency info, the first indication of when All of Us Are Dead Season 2 could be released has seemingly been made public.

The news comes by way of an Instagram post by BH Entertainment, the agency group that represents series star Park Ji-hu.

In an image promoting the actress, the talent group listed, All of Us Are Dead (which when translated from Korean to English comes out as Our School Now) Season 2 as a part of Park's "2024 lineup."

Instagram

This is the first time a date has been put on All of Us Are Dead Season 2, and while it is by no means an official announcement, it could mean fans will hear

from the series again before the end of 2024.

Filming for the series was reported to get underway in the first quarter of 2024, but no signs have pointed to that having started yet.

According to insider Loftsedfaun on X (formerly Twitter), filming for Season 2 will take place over the "first half of 2024."

If filming can get done before the end of June 2024, and Season 2 follows a similar six-month post-production schedule to Season 1, then fans can likely expect the hit Netflix series to release sometime in early 2025.

However, if this post from BH Entertainment is to be believed, there is also the chance the series returns before the year is out, coming to Netflix sometime in late 2024.

What Will Happen in All of Use Are Dead Season 2?

Plot specifics for All of Us Are Dead remain scarce, but there have been some teases as to where the high schooler zombie drama will go next.

According to the series director Lee Jae Gyoo, "The story itself was set with Season 2 in mind" from the beginning, and "if Season 1 was a survival period for humans," Season 2 will be about "a survival period for zombies" (via What's on Netflix):

"The story itself was set with Season 2 in mind, so if Season 2 comes out, it might be a little more interesting and expanded story. If Season 1 was a survival period for humans, there is a sense of humor, but Season 2 feels like it will be a survival period for zombies."

While it is unclear exactly what Lee means with this cryptic tease, it likely is pointing to a changing of the tide in Season 2.

Season 1 focused on the series' central group of high schoolers on the defensive when it came to the undead.

Season 2 could see the teens take up arms against the zombies, making an offensive push to hopefully rid the world (or at least their surroundings) of the blood-thirsty beasts.

The series' first batch of episodes ended on the cliff-hanger of having the half-zombie half-human Nam-ra pop back up with it unclear how the group was going to deal with their now flesh-craving friend.

Could Nam-ra be the key to All of Us Are Dead's sophomore effort? Potentially the next chapter of this story could focus on trying to find more of these undead with a little bit of humanity left within them to see if they can put together a cure of some sort.

All of Us Are Dead Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.