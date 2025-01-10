Evil Season 4 Netflix: When Will It Start Streaming?

With the recent release of Evil Season 3 on Netflix, fans have started to wonder when Season 4 will come to the streamer.

The hit horror series originally debuted on CBS in September 2019 before eventually making its way to Paramount+ for seasons beyond its first.

The show focuses on a trio of characters from vastly different backgrounds who are tasked with investigating some supernatural happenings connected to the Catholic church.

When Will Evil Season Come to Netflix?

Evil

Evil Season 4 still has not come to Netflix, but that has not stopped fans from asking when it will be released.

The hit Paramount series now has all but one of its seasons streaming on the platform, with Season 3 joining Seasons 1 and 2 starting on December 31, 2024.

Seasons 1 and 2 came to the platform on April 31, 2024, in a deal with Paramount to bring the Paramount+ series to the streamer for the first time. This resulted in Season 2 arriving on Netflix roughly two-and-a-half years after its October 2021 finale (via What's on Netflix).

While that is good information to know when considering when Season 4 may come to the streamer, looking at Season 3's more recent streaming release plan may offer a clearer picture.

Season 3, which came to an end in August 2022, finally arrived on Netflix 28 months after its finale (via Netflix) — or roughly eight months after Seasons 1 and 2.

If Season 4 were to follow this sort of pattern, coming another six or so months after Season 3, then a release sometime later in 2025 would make the most sense, possibly coming somewhere around August or September.

What Is Next for the Evil TV Series?

Fans hoping for more from Evil beyond its Season 4 Netflix release, might not be in for any good news.

The CBS-turned-Paramount+ series has not been picked up for any potential further episodes, and no plans for s Season 5 have been announced as of yet.

Last year, the Evil's creative team released four bonus Season 4 episodes they treated as a mini-Season 5, revealing that they had not heard anything about getting picked up for anything further.

They have not counted out more of the show entirely, it just likely will not be happening on Paramount+. "We love these characters," so they "would never say no," said the series' creators during an August 2024 interview, potentially teasing what could come next.

Something fans should look out for is how the series fares in its time on Netflix. It is not as though the streaming giant has never brought a series discarded by another network back from the dead.

If Evil were to do well enough on the platform, perhaps a conversation could take place between Netflix and Paramount to pursue further episodes of Evil. But that would require a significant bump in popularity for the series on the streamer, something that (while not impossible) could be a near-herculean effort.

Evil Seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.