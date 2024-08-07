Evil Season 5 Release Status & Spin-off Prospects Addressed by Creators

The creators behind Paramount+'s Evil addressed where the release of Season 5 stands as well as the potential idea of spin-offs in a recent interview.

The horror-tinged supernatural drama started on CBS in 2019 before making the jump to Paramount+ for subsequent seasons.

Starring the likes of Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi, the show has followed three investigators brought in to surveil some potentially supernatural happens connected to the Catholic Church for four seasons to this point, with Season 4 kicking off back in May.

Evil Season 5 and Spin-Off Ideas Addressed

Paramount+

Evil Season 5 may be the end of the series if some new quotes from the show's creators are to be believed.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's TV Top 5 podcast, Evil co-creators Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi addressed the idea of a potential fifth season as well as pursuing any sort of spin-offs beyond the series.

When asked about the show's cancellation at Paramount+ following Season 4's four bonus episode, the two creatives revealed they have not had a conversation about licensing the series to another streamer:

Q: "In the aftermath of the show ending news, a cast member effectively pitched Netflix picking up the show, because it definitely didn't sound like you guys were ready to hang it up just yet. But, have you had any conversations about selling the show elsewhere for new seasons, not just licensing?" Robert: "We have not."

Michelle King remarked, "At this point, we're just focused on making that last fifth season:"

Robert: "It's a testament to how much actors love working together and doing this material that was written and it was very sweet in its way. It's also... we all know that economic gods are smiling, frowning from wherever they will. And all we can do is sit at our typewriter and Zoom with other people and commiserate."

They went on to say these last four chapters of the story (which debut weekly on Paramount+ from Thursday, August 1 to Thursday, August 22) will likely be the end of the Evil story.

They posted that "we love these characters," so they "would never say no" to doing a spin-off or follow-up outside the mainline series, but "that's not a conversation we've been having:"

Michelle: "We love these characters, so I would never say no. But, that's not a conversation we've been having." Robert: "I mean, the bottom line is horror is not a genre that goes away. And horror with some comedy is really fun and should be fun to people. So yeah, I mean... But we don't want to feel limited, just like The Good Wife world to that, and we don't want to feel limited to horror, because we did a show. As ancient as we are and refer to old things, we hopefully have a lot more years to do a lot more shows, because we have a lot more we want to do."

While being included in Season 4's 14-episode run, the mention of a Season 5 by the Evil creators seems to be referencing the last four episodes of this chapter in the streaming story.

Typically Evil seasons have been 10 episodes long, but Season 4 was granted 14 to wrap up the story on Paramount+.

So this Season 5 mention is seemingly the creators seeing these so-called 'bonus' episodes as an abbreviated fifth season.

Beyond this mini Season 5, there are no plans (at least publicly) for any further work being done on the Evil franchise. This especially looks to be the case as the Kings have already moved on to a new project with Paramount+, a true crime drama series titled Happy Face.

That is not to say it will never happen, as the show has been received positively by critics since the very beginning, but (at this point) it seems highly unlikely.

Evil is now streaming on Paramount+.

