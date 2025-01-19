Landman Season 2: Taylor Sheridan's 'Big Plans' for Series Future Teased by Producer

Series creator Taylor Sheridan seemingly has 'big plans' for Landman's upcoming Season 2.

Set in the sprawling plains of west Texas, Paramount+'s oil-drilling drama has proven to be a massive hit for the streamer. Despite middling reviews, the series managed to break through to the masses, with 4.9 million global households watching in its first four weeks.

Luckily for audiences, there is more Landman on the way. Season 2 has already been confirmed and will follow the story of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris and his continued pursuits in the ever-more competitive petroleum business.

Landman Season 2 Gets Teased by Creator

Following Landman's dramatic Season 1 final, showrunner Taylor Sheridan hinted at what fans can expect in Season 2.

Exact plot specifics for the show's second season have not been revealed, but that has not stopped various personalities surrounding the hit drama from teasing the big plans Sheridan seems to have for its sophomore effort.

Star Billy Bob Thornton told Variety that he has heard Sheridan has "big plans" for the upcoming second season, specifically calling out Demi Moore's Cami character, remarking, "There is a lot more story left to tell with Cami:"

"There is a lot more story left to tell with Cami. Taylor has big plans, that’s all I’m going to say."

Cami played a small part in Season 1 as the wife of Jon Hamm's mega-powerful oilman, Monty Miller. However, with Hamm's character now off the board (read more about Monty's Landman fate), Cami is free to take over M-Tex unless Thornton's Tommy has anything to say about it.

Hamm teased as such in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, bringing up what Sheridan has in store for Cami and the rest of the Landman cast.

"I think she probably has a lot of thoughts going through her head right now," Hamm said, referencing the death of his character and what it means for Moore's Cami:

"I think she probably has a lot of thoughts going through her head right now, and a lot of them have to do with how this life really hurt her family. You’ll get a grudge from things like that, for sure; you’ll hold a real grudge. I think that’s probably going to be what happens for her, but I’m not the guy who writes this."

"I think she’s probably pretty pissed that her husband is gone and that her family is devastated," he continued, adding, "there’s going to be a lot of wreckage to clean up come Season 2:"

"I think she’s probably pretty pissed that her husband is gone and that her family is devastated. Speaking from experience, those are difficult things to come back from. It’s not a fun thing to lose a parent or to lose somebody close to you, so there’s going to be a lot of wreckage to clean up come Season 2."

Hamm also rained plaudits upon Sheridan for his work on the series. When asked if there were another Sheridan-produced series the former Mad Men star would like to give a shot, he admitted, "I really have nothing geared up for that answer, but I do love Taylor and working for him:"

"I really have nothing geared up for that answer, but I do love Taylor and working for him. It was a great experience. We truly had a great group of people working on the show and that extends to the crew and everyone else. Just a spectacular group of people, and we made a great show. People really like it. That’s pretty much all you can hope for in the world of stuff like this. You think, well this is a once in a lifetime kind of deal but even so, you pinch yourself when you get the opportunity to do something like that."

What Will Happen in Landman Season 2?

Landman Season 2 will surely be a big one when it eventually arrives.

Aside from a few minor details, not much has been confirmed about the show's second season, but following the devastating ending of Season 1, fans can be assured that the drama will be high in the second batch of episodes.

With Jon Hamm's Monty Miller on his deathbed, the Season 1 finale saw Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris thrust into a position of power, going from meager landman to the president of a multi-billion dollar oil operation.

Thornton previously teased that even though his character is sitting high and mighty by the end of the season, that does not mean he is done getting his hands dirty.

His character is "never going to get the landman out of him," Thornton teased when talking about Season 1's dramatic ending, likely pointing to some dirty dealings yet again being prominent in the next few episodes.

This could come to fruition as Tommy grapples with competing interests trying to exploit the newly-crowned oil tycoon.

If he folds when the pressure gets high, he is sure to hear it from Demi Moore's Cami, as Tommy is as much trying to honor the legacy of Cami's dearly departed husband as he is keeping the family business in the oil-painted black.

Landman is streaming on Paramount+.