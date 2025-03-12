Landman Season 2 Gets the Huge Update We've Been Waiting For

Fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief, as Landman Season 2 seemingly got the big update audiences have been waiting for.

Taylor Sheridan's latest streaming hit transported viewers to the high-stakes world of the West Texas oilfields on the backs of stars like Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, and Demi Moore.

While Season 1 was a massive hit for Paramount+, a second batch of episodes has not yet been announced, despite many feeling that it is coming.

Landman Season 2 Production Start

Paramount+

Landman Season 2 received a big update as audiences await official news on the series.

Fans on Reddit spotted that filming prep on the second season of the hit Taylor Sheridan series has begun in northwest Tarrant County, Texas, at the fictional Norris homestead. Notably, an official renewal for Season 2 of Landman has yet to be made public.

This is a major update for the series, as Season 2 production looks as though it is getting started soon. This could mean a Season 2 announcement may be imminent.

So When Will Paramount+ Release Landman Season 2's Episodes?

A production listing for the series' sophomore season was previously called out online, marking the first piece of evidence that a second season was getting set to commence production.

This seemingly confirms that yes, a second season is happening, and filming is going to start any time now. Why Paramount+ continues to be tight-lipped on that fact remains unclear, but it certainly looks as though it is a go.

With a production window coming into view, fans may now start to be able to predict when Season 2 could potentially see the light of day.

Season 1 was filmed from February to June 2024 before it premiered five months later in November of the same year. That could mean if Season 2 were to follow a similar sort of production-to-release window, a debut before the end of 2025 is not out of the realm of possibility.

What To Expect From Landman Season 2

Even though Landman Season 2 has not yet been announced, a second season of the hit Paramount+ drama is sure to bring the excitement when it does eventually debut.

Season 1 ended on the massive cliffhanger of oil baron Monty Miller (played by Jon Hamm) tragically dying and leaving his multi-billion-dollar empire to his wife Cami (Demi Moore) and fledgling landman Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton).

The consequences of this unexpected twist will surely be point of order number one in Landman Season 2, as Thornton's character deals with the newly acquired pressure of running one of the biggest petroleum ventures in the U.S.

And if audiences thought the twists would stop with Season 1, they were wrong.

According to showrunner Taylor Sheridan, he has "big plans" for the next chapter in the Landman story, teasing, There is a lot more story left to tell," specifically with Demi Moore's Cami Miller:

"There is a lot more story left to tell with Cami. Taylor has big plans, that’s all I’m going to say."

"There’s going to be a lot of wreckage to clean up come Season 2," Sheridan added, teasing the fallout of Season 1's shocking finale:

"I think she’s probably pretty pissed that her husband is gone and that her family is devastated. Speaking from experience, those are difficult things to come back from. It’s not a fun thing to lose a parent or to lose somebody close to you, so there’s going to be a lot of wreckage to clean up come Season 2."

Exact plot specifics for Season 2 beyond that have not yet been disclosed, but, thankfully, with filming seemingly happening soon, fans may not have to wait long to find out exactly what Sheridan has planned for his latest streaming epic (read more about Landman Season 2 here).

Landman Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+.