Fans of Landman are already ready for Episode 11 to release following the conclusion of Season 1.

Paramount+'s oil-drilling drama, Landman, set against the expansive backdrop of West Texas, has emerged as a major success for the streamer.

Episode 10 of Season 1 recently aired, including several guest stars, leaving audiences eager for the next chapter.

The next episode of Landman (Season 2, Episode 1, effectively Episode 11) remains highly anticipated following the dramatic Season 1 finale.

While Paramount+ has not yet officially renewed the series for Season 2, Demi Moore hinted at a return to Deadline, saying she is "excited for [them] to start the second [season]," which will begin in early 2025:

"I've already completed the first season and I'm excited for us to start the second which will be at the beginning of next year."

Filming for Landman Season 2 is expected to begin in early 2025, following a similar timeline to Season 1, which was filmed from February to June 2024 and premiered on November 17.

If production schedules align, fans can likely anticipate Season 2 to debut on Paramount+ in November or December 2025. Following the Season 1 finale, creator Taylor Sheridan teased exciting developments for Season 2.

Billy Bob Thornton revealed Sheridan has "big plans" for Demi Moore's Cami, noting, "There is a lot more story left to tell with Cami."

What Will Happen in Landman Season 2?

Landman Season 2 is set to delve deeper into the high-stakes world of West Texas oil, as Tommy Norris (Thornton) grapples with his new role as the head of M-Tex Oil following Monty Miller's (Jon Hamm) death in the Season 1 finale.

Despite his promotion, Tommy's landman instincts will keep him embroiled in dirty dealings with competing interests seeking to exploit the newly minted CEO.

The cartel storyline remains a central threat, particularly with Andy Garcia's Galino (Tommy's equal and nemesis) poised for a more prominent role.

Moore's Cami is also expected to play a larger part, balancing her grief over Monty's death with her influence on Tommy's decisions.

With Taylor Sheridan at the helm, fans can anticipate more intense drama and expanded roles for its star-studded cast.

Landman Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+.