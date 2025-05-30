Netflix Releases New Stranger Things 5 Promo Ahead Of TUDUM Panel

A new promo teaser emerged online as Netflix hypes up its upcoming Stranger Things 5 TUDUM panel. On Saturday, May 31, the streaming platform will roll out the red carpet for some of its biggest series and movies. Among these tent pole titles will be names like One Piece, Bridgerton, and (of course) the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Netflix released a cryptic bit of marketing for Stranger Things Season 5 online, just one day before the Duffer Brothers' beloved sci-fi series is expected to take the stage at TUDUM. The exact meaning behind the teaser is hard to discern, but some key details could be hidden within it, hinting at what will come in the show's final batch of movie-length episodes.

The mysterious promo popped up on the show's official Instagram Broadcast Channel, seeming to be an inexplicable radio broadcast of unknown origins.

The audio runs for about 30 seconds, starting with the typical scanning heard when tuning a radio and slowly building to this terrifyingly distorted banging or loud stomping before cutting off.

The voice note came with no explanation or recognizable dialogue, and the only voice in the message can be heard around the seven-second mark as the radio signal scans past someone talking for just a split second.

Many have assumed, with Stranger Things 5 teased for a 2025 release, the first trailer for the series will debut as a part of the TUDUM festivities. The TUDUM live panel starts streaming on Netflix on Saturday, May 31, at 5:00 p.m.

Stranger Things is set to end with its upcoming fifth season, which is expected to arrive later this year on the streamer. The Duffer Brother's-created ode to Stephen King will come to a close with its star-studded cast (headlined by Milly Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and David Harbor) being forced to take on a series of supernatural foes following the opening of an inter-dimensional rift in the center of their sleepy Indiana town.

What Is Going on in the Stranger Things Mystery Recording?

Netflix

Fans listening to this Stranger Things 5 promo will likely come away confused. It is teasing something, but what exactly remains a massive question mark. It may sound like some unidentifiable stomping; however, it could be teasing something big in the show's final episodes.

Radio signals have long been a running theme in Stranger Things, with glimpses of the mysterious Upside Down (a dangerous hell-like alternate dimension) seeping through to the real world through radio waves.

Given the radio scrubbing that can be heard at the beginning of the audio promo, it seems that this may, again, originate from someone trying to tap into the Upside Down over the airwaves.

As for the stomping, that sounds like something from The Upside Down making its way into the real world. The end of Season 4 teased the bounds of The Upside Down and Hawkins, Indiana, being breached unlike they ever have before. So, who is to say this isn't the sound of the realm's armies emerging from whatever breach has been created between the two worlds?

Perhaps this is the sound that will begin the Stranger Things 5 trailer Netflix is prepping for TUDUM, which will reveal the other-worldly threat causing this cacophonous crunching.