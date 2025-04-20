Stranger Things Season 5 Gets Exciting First Trailer Update

Netflix is getting ready to premiere Stranger Things 5 later this year, and as that wait continues, a new update may indicate the first trailer is imminent.

Almost three years have passed since Season 4 premiered on Netflix, which has left many wondering why Stranger Things 5 is taking so long to release. Thankfully that wait will be over very soon as Netflix's biggest original series will return one last time in 2025 with the much-anticipated final season.

Official updates on Stranger Things 5 have been few and far between although some spoilers did surface from filming, which wrapped in December. Despite the set leaks, Netflix is yet to release a single look at the '80s gang's return.

Netflix

During her April 2025 "Ask Me Anything" stream on YouTube, scooper Grace Randolph (aka Beyond The Trailer) stated the first trailer for Stranger Things 5 is "ready to go" but she is uncertain when it will be released.

After refusing to elaborate when the Season 5 release dates will be announced out of fear of getting into trouble with Netflix, she revealed the trailer is complete, likely indicating its official release is nearing:

"I know kind of when the release dates are, but I can't tell you that. I don't know when the trailer's dropping exactly but I know it's ready. I don't know when it's going to drop but I heard it's ready to go."

The popular insider delivered a further update on Stranger Things 5's marketing on X as she stated the "release dates will be announced very soon I hear."

Here's When Stranger Things 5's Trailer Will Likely Be Released

Netflix

One can only assume the trailer and release date announcement will come around the same time to kick off the Season 5 marketing in a big way, and there is one obvious place for such a big Stranger Things reveal to take place.

Netflix will stream its Tudum event on its official site on Saturday, May 31 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, during which it is expected to highlight Stranger Things Season 5 along with other upcoming originals such as Wednesday Season 2.

Randolph's plural use of "release dates" could imply that, much like other major Netflix originals, Stranger Things' final season will debut in multiple parts. Many were expecting the upcoming season to utilize a two-part split, especially after What's On Netflix heard Season 5 will be split across October and November.

Regardless how Stranger Things 5's release may be split, fans can look forward to plenty of content in each drop as star Finn Wolfhard has described the upcoming season as "basically eight movies," totalling around "10 or 11 hours long."