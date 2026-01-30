'Finding Her Edge' Character Ages In the Netflix Series & Book

Finding Her Edge is based on the young adult novel of the same name by Jennifer Iacopelli, which follows teenagers as they find romance while balancing their passion for ice skating. The story of the Netflix series revolves around Adriana Russo as she grapples with an unexpected love triangle between her first love, Freddie, and a charismatic new skater, Brayden, with whom she has instant chemistry at the rink.

Aside from the main trio of lovers, Finding Her Edge introduced several key characters, including Adriana's two sisters, her father Will Russo, and Freddie's new skating partner, Riley Monroe. The age gap between the main characters who are skaters is not that big, given that they are all competing at the same level.

Finding Her Edge Novel Reveals the Ages of 7 Main Characters

Adriana Russo

Book: 16 (confirmed)

Netflix series: 17 (confirmed)

In the Russo family tree, Adriana is the middle child of Will and Sarah Russo, who serves as the glue that keeps the family together following the death of her mother.

Chapter 1 of Jennifer Iacopelli's novel Finding Her Edge confirmed that Adriana Russo is 16 years old, as she pointed out that she is preparing for the Junior World Championships in ice skating. However, Adrianna's age was slightly different in the Netflix series, as the show's official synopsis states that the live-action version of the character is 17 years old.

"The series follows the three Russo sisters, heirs to a struggling figure skating dynasty. As middle sister, seventeen-year-old Adriana trains for the World Championships with new partner Brayden, while still harbouring feelings for her first love and former partner, Freddie. Her life becomes complicated when she and Brayden pretend to be a couple off the ice so they can land a sponsorship to keep the financially struggling Russo rink afloat."

Freddie O'Connell

Book: 16 (estimated)

Netflix series: 17 (estimated)

Freddie O'Connell is Adriana's first love, first boyfriend, and former skating partner. They drifted away after Adriana chose to let go of skating due to the grief she felt after losing her mother.

Given that both the series and the book imply they grew up together, it's reasonable to assume Freddie and Adriana are the same age, meaning he is 16 in the book and 17 in the series. Another strong hint is confirmation that Freddie is also competing in the Junior Level Championship, a tournament for skaters aged 13 to 19.

Brayden Elliott

Book: 18 (confirmed)

Netflix series: 18 (estimated)

Brayden Elliott is a talented and charismatic skater who serves as Adriana's new skating partner and agrees to present themselves as a fake couple to help secure sponsorship deals and save the Russos' family rink.

Chapter 1 of the novel confirms that Brayden is 18 years old, and it is safe to assume he is the same age in the Netflix series, as he is depicted as a young adult who appears more mature than Adriana.

Elise Russo

Book: 17 (confirmed)

Netflix series: 18 (confirmed)

Elise Russo, the eldest of the Russo siblings, has been tapped to represent the family at the Olympics as a champion figure skater. However, her journey is derailed by an unexpected injury, prompting Adriana to take her place.

The novel confirmed that Elise (Elisa in the book) is one year older than Adriana, meaning she is 17, since her sister is 16. In the series, Adriana is 17, so Elise should be 18.

Maria Russo

Book: 14 (confirmed)

Netflix series: 15 (estimated)

Maria Russo is the youngest sibling, and she also shares her sisters' passion for skating. The 2022 novel confirmed that Maria is 2 years younger than Adriana, meaning she is 14 during the events of the book. Given that Netflix's Adriana is 17, this would make Maria 15 in the live-action series.

Riley Monroe

Book: 16 (estimated)

Netflix series: 17 (estimated)

Riley Monroe is Freddie's new skating partner in the Junior Level Championship and a good friend of Adriana's. While Riley's age was not explicitly mentioned in either version of Finding Her Edge, it's safe to assume she is the same age as Adriana and Freddie, meaning she is 16 in the series and 17 in the book.

Will Russo

Book: 40s to 50s (estimated)

Netflix series: 40s to 50s (estimated)

Will Russo is the patriarch of the Russo family in Finding Her Edge. Neither the book nor the show confirmed Will's age, but it's possible that he is between 40 to 50 years old during the story.