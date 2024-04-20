Ahead of its debut, Netflix confirmed the release date schedule for Bridgerton Season 3.

Based on Julia Quinn's long-running series of romance novels, the period drama focuses on various members of the Bridgerton family and their conquests for love.

After more than two years since the series' last mainline entry, the Bridgerton brigade has been ravenous for more from their favorite heart-fluttering streaming series.

[ Full Cast of Bridgerton Season 3 on Netflix - Every Main Character & Actor Confirmed to Appear (Photos) ]

Bridgerton Season 3 Release Schedule Revealed

Netflix

Netflix finally revealed its release plan for Bridgerton Season 3, pulling the curtain back on when fans can expect the series to return.

The streaming giant plans to debut the latest chapter in the romantic saga in two parts, with its first four episodes coming to the service on Thursday, May 16.

That will be followed up four weeks later on Thursday, June 13 with Episodes 5-8 closing out Season 3.

This two-part release strategy has been utilized for some of Netflix's biggest names in recent years.

The traditionally binge-model-reliant streamer has released seasons of shows like You, Stranger Things, and Oazrk in two parts, as it gets twice as many marketing beats and hopefully keeps audiences hooked for longer.

Netflix series often hit the platform at midnight PT/ 3 a.m. ET on the day of release, so fans can expect Bridgerton to follow suit.

Below is the full release date schedule for Bridgerton Season 3:

Episode 1 - "Out of the Shadows:" Thursday, May 16

Episode 2 - "How Bright the Moon:" Thursday, May 16

Episode 3 - "Forces of Nature:" Thursday, May 16

Episode 4 - "Old Friends:" Thursday, May 16

Episode 5 - "Tick Tock:" Thursday, June 13

Episode 6 - "Romancing Mr. Bridgerton:" Thursday, June 13

Episode 7 - "Joining of Hands:" Thursday, June 13

Episode 8 - "Into the Light:" Thursday, June 13

What To Expect in Bridgerton Season 3?

Heading into Bridgerton Season 3, fans will have plenty to talk about when the Netflix romance returns.

As the rest of the series has done before it, Season 3 will also adapt one of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton Saga novels; however, for the first time, the series will jump book order to focus on a particular story.

Season 3 of the hit streaming drama will be based on the fourth book in the series (titled Romancing Mister Bridgerton), instead of the third book.

This story follows the budding romance between series mainstay Penelope Featherington (played by Nicole Coughlan) and Conlin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

However, as is the Bridgerton way, things will get a little more complicated than the typical 'boy meets girl' romantic tale.

As teased in the series' official synopsis (via TUDUM), Season 3 will see Penelope hit the market for a husband and "fail spectacularly:"

"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

However, after Colin returns from his travel abroad, he and Penelope hit it off, eventually falling in love leading to a controversy-filled wedding ceremony.

In the book, it is at this wedding that Penelope is revealed to be the local gossip Lady Whistledown, but with that information already public in the Netflix series, it will have to do something to add some dramatic pizazz.

Bridgerton Season 3 starts streaming on Netflix on Thursday, May 16.