When Bridgerton returns for Season 3 on Netflix, Regé-Jean Page's Simon will not be a part of the cast.

The beloved streaming romance is returning to the service this May. It will focus on the sparking chemistry between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

The series, based on Julia Quinn's romance novels, focuses on one member of the Bridgerton clan a season. Each new adventure features many returning characters but allows the spotlight to move from family member to family member.

[ Full Cast of Bridgerton Season 3 on Netflix - Every Main Character & Actor Confirmed to Appear (Photos) ]

Why Simon Is Missing From Bridgerton Season 3

Netflix

Fans of Bridgerton Season 1 will notice Simon (played by Regé-Jean Page) is not back for the series' upcoming Season 3.

Page's character was one of the leads in its first season; however, he has not been seen or heard from since.

In the lead-up to Bridgerton Season 2, it was revealed that Page had only signed a one-season contract for the Netflix series, which is why he did not appear in the second batch of episodes.

It was this short-term commitment that was a big part of the role's appeal for Page.

In April 2021, Page told Variety that Simon had "a one-season arc." He got to "come in, I get to contribute my bit" before the rest of the series "rolls on:"

"It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year. [I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the 'Bridgerton' family rolls on."

In response to leaving after his Season 1 arc, the Simon Basset actor thanked fans on X (formerly Twitter).

He called his work on the series "[a] pleasure and a privilege," telling audiences "the love is real and will just keep growing:"

"Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing."

Simon Basset's Bridgerton Future

Since he departed from the series, rumors have swirled about Regé-Jean Page's return to Bridgerton in some form.

The latest batch of these rumors has seen audiences speculating that his Simon Basset character could be back for Season 3.

Page has denied these rumors, taking to Instagram to say, "No, I’m not going back to the show:"

"No, I’m not going back to the show btw - the papers made that one up."

That is not to say Simon is done as a character in the beloved Netflix drama.

Page mentioned in July 2022 that he would be okay seeing his Bridgerton role recast if they needed to (via Variety).

He said, "They’re free to do as they like," and he would not take issue if another actor were to take over the role:

"They’re free to do as they like. Shonda [Rhimes, executive producer on ‘Bridgerton,’] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one."

In the books the series is based on, Simon makes prominent appearances in all nine of the Julia Quinn-written novels.

However, the Bridgerton team removed the character from the story while adapting it for the screen.

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 comes to Netflix on Thursday, May 16. Part 2 releases on June 13.

Read more about Bridgerton on Netflix:

Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date Schedule of Episodes (Confirmed)

Bridgerton Season 3: Release, Cast and Everything We Know

Queen Charlotte Season 2: Will More Episodes Get Released?