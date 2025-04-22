Bridgerton Season 4 Makes 1 Key Change to Penelope (Confirmed)

A significant change to Penelope's character has been confirmed to debut in Bridgerton Season 4.

Nicola Coughlan's series mainstay finally got the love story she was waiting for in Season 3 of Netflix's hit romance. This saw former Lady Whistledown fall in love with Colin Bridgerton (a member of the esteemed Bridgerton family).

While there was plenty of drama in Penelope and Colin's courting of one another, they ended the season madly in love—something that will lead directly into a new romantic dalliance centered on yet another member of the Bridgerton family.

Penelope Grows Up in Bridgerton Season 4

Netflix

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan confirmed a key change coming to her character, Penelope, in Season 4 of the hit series.

Coughlan's Penelope, who has been a part of the streaming romance since Season 1, finally got a love story of her own in Season 3 of the Netflix smash, changing the character forever.

According to Coughlan, however, these changes will not be implemented until Bridgerton's upcoming fourth season.

Season 4 will see Penelope as "softer" than she was before, as the long-standing Netflix character will be seen "leaning into motherhood" (via Harper's Bazaar):

Q: "You’re currently filming the next season of 'Bridgerton.' How has your beauty look on the show changed as your character embraces motherhood and the new Bridgerton-family color palette?" A: "The designs this year are softer. She’s definitely leaning into motherhood, so there are a lot more updos and things like that. It’s a lot simpler this time, but she’s a busy lady."

Coughlan is in the midst of filming for Season 4; however, a release for this next chapter in the Bridgerton story is not expected until sometime this summer at the absolute earliest.

How Will Penelope Factor into Bridgerton Season 4?

Netflix

With Penelope's love story told, that does not mean she will be completely absent from Bridgerton Season 4.

Some characters from across the Bridgerton canon have come and gone after their romance has been put to screen (i.e., fan-favorite characters like Regé-Jean Page's Simon). However, Nicola Coughlan's newly dubbed Mrs. Bridgerton will not be one of them.

She is one of the cast members confirmed to return in Season 4, as the beloved streaming series turns its sights to Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha's Sophie Beckett.

Penelope will likely be key in this next chapter in the ever-evolving Bridgerton story, as his brother-in-law returns from his trips abroad and finds love himself.

After being a rolling stone for so long, Benedict could benefit from the sage advice of Penelope and her new beau, Colin, who conveyed the pros and cons of settling down and finding a suitable spouse.

Given the mention of Penelope's new 'motherly ways,' one way this idea of pursuing love over lust could take hold in Benedict's mind could be seeing Coughlan's character (along with her on-screen spouse) start their lives as parents and move into the next era of their relationship as a married couple.

Seeing his brother and his wife building a proverbial nest together could be the difference between Benedict setting off on the road again and seriously pursuing romance, whether he knows it or not.

Then, when Benedict comes across his mystery woman (Sophie Beckett) at one of the show's iconic masquerade balls, his heart may be more open to the idea of finding the love of his life.