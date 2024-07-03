V. Stiviano played a key role in the drama surrounding Donald Sterling in FX's Clipped causing fans to ponder where the real woman is after the season finale.

Clipped shares a dramatized take on the events leading up to former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling's unceremonious exit from the team. This included a racist rant that was recorded on tape and leaked to the public, leading Clippers players and staff to stand against Sterling before the NBA excommunicated him.

At the center of this NBA drama was V. Stiviano, Sterling's assistant, who first met him in 2010. Played by Cleopatra Coleman, the real-life Stiviano gained notoriety throughout the early-to-mid 2010s due to her courtside appearances with the Sterlings, their subsequent legal battle, and some of her bizarre publicity stunts.

What Happened to Clipped's V. Stiviano?

Warning - this article contains spoilers from the Clipped season finale.

The Clipped season finale shows the end of Donald Sterling's run as the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers as the team is then sold to Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

During that sale, Sterling's wife, Shelley, files a lawsuit against Stiviano, whose lawyer reveals to Stiviano that she's running out of money and at risk of losing her house. Shelley Stirling sues her over gifts she received from Donald (including a duplex and an expensive car), totaling over $2.8 million in value.

Stiviano loses the case, carving a note into the wall of the house reading, "Sterling Properties" before vacating the disheveled house. She is also forced to return the gifts given to her by Donald Sterling, including the house and the car.

Although her mother offers to put her up in San Antonio, Stiviano winds up working as Sterling's assistant once again by the end of the episode.

In real life (per Jacksonville), the events surrounding V. Stiviano were similar, as the real Shelley Sterling won her case in the Los Angeles Superior Court against Stiviano. The assistant was forced to give up a duplex valued at $1.8 million and $800,000 in other assets, including handouts and multiple luxury cars.

Shelley Sterling claimed Stiviano seduced Donald and manipulated him into giving her property the couple gained through their real estate empire. Attorney Pierce O'Donnell publicly stated how Shelley was "thrilled with the decision" in court.

Sterling also commented on the recordings Stiviano took of her husband, revealing racist commentary against Black people, including Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Testifying in court, she explained how she and Donald "lost the team," describing the Clippers as "another child."

Stiviano countered at the trial by explaining how Donald gave her those gives "from [his] heart" after she did not ask for anything from him:

"Everything that I have you've given me from your heart without me begging or asking or throwing myself all over you."

V. Stiviano's Life After Clipped's Lawsuit

Following the lawsuit in April 2015, Stiviano took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the matter. She claimed that the media and news outlets "work for the Sterlings," which she described as "business as usual" in the same post:

"The News and Media work for the Sterling's. Nothing new. Business as usual around here."

She went into a long message about media being "neither spontaneous nor completely 'free,'" noting how news stories go far beyond "the reality being conveyed:"

"Despite the variety and the differences, and however much we proclaim the contrary, what the media produce is neither spontaneous nor completely 'free:' 'news' does not just happen, pictures and ideas do not merely spring from reality into our eyes and minds, truth is not directly available, we do not have unrestrained variety at our disposal. For like all modes of communication, television, radio, and newspapers observe certain rules and conventions to get things across intelligibly, and it is these, often more than the reality being conveyed, that shape the material delivered by the media."

Stiviano also posted a picture in May 2015 of herself next to Donald Sterling on Instagram with the caption, "Some things will never change" and a hashtag reading, "#friendsforlife."

She later revisited Instagram to share an image from a Day Soiree event in July 2015 along with another picture of herself as part of a group. There are no details about this specific event online.

The last time V. Stiviano was seen in public was in December 2019, when paparazzi got pictures of her attending the 4th Annual Holiday Gala to Benefit Children Hospital Los Angeles.

Her last time being heard speaking was with TMZ in 2018 when she touched on Roseanne Barr's firing from Roseanne after it was relaunched that year.

She explained how fans are making "such a big deal" out of so many small things, calling everybody "a little bit racist." This came after Barr was fired for a racist social media post about an advisor for former US President Barack Obama:

"Everyone’s making such a big deal over every small little thing. No one has freedom of speech anymore! No one can say what they feel because if they do, they’re gonna lose their job. Everyone’s a little bit racist."

Clipped is now streaming on Hulu.

