Who Is Austin Scott, Actor from Clipped? 5 Things to Know About Blake Griffin Star

Austin Scott's performance in Clipped is just one of the many things to know about the FX star.

Born in Benecia, California, the 31-year-old actor is known for A Jazzman's Blues and Cabin Girl. He recently portrayed NBA star Blake Griffin in FX's latest sports drama, Clipped, which premiered on June 4 and is based on the L.A. Clippers scandal.

5 Things To Know About Austin Scott

Austin Scott Didn't Go to Acting School

While Scott pursued higher education at San Francisco State University, it wasn't for acting or theater.

In an interview with Playbill, the actor explained his acting education came from "scene study classes, workshops" and "on-the-job experience:"

"I didn’t go to a conservatory or any sort of college acting program. My training came in the form of scene study classes, workshops, private coachings, and on-the-job experience. I’ve learned as I’ve worked, and that process is ongoing."

But that's not to say he's new to acting or came to the craft later in life. In talking with The Backstage Blonde, Scott claimed he's been performing since he was "about 8."

However, it was more of a hobby during his early years as he didn't begin acting professionally "until after high school:"

"I started really young. when I was about 8, a traveling theater troupe came to my elementary school and held auditions for a small role in a production that they put on in our cafeteria. I was always the class clown so I tapped into that and landed the coveted role of Dr. Bartelow in 'The Barber of Seville.' After that, my parents helped me enroll in acting classes and I went from there. It has been a hobby all these years but I didn’t really start acting professionally until after high school."

Austin Used To Be an Uber Driver

When Playbill asked about his most memorable day job, Scott revealed he used to be an Uber and Lyft driver but admitted, "I can't say I miss it:"

"I used to drive for Uber and Lyft when I lived in L.A. I can’t say I miss it, but it paid the bills, and I met some very interesting people."

Austin Previously Played Alexander Hamilton

Before playing a real-life NBA star on TV, Austin Scott played another famous figure on stage: Alexander Hamilton in the touring company of Hamilton.

Scott confessed to Boston Magazine that he "freaked out" when he landed the role, and it "took a couple of days to sink in:"

"It was in the middle of the day and I was on a train going to the park to clear my head and stop stressing out about getting the role. And my agents called to tell me, 'You booked Hamilton and you’re going to be playing Alexander Hamilton.' And I freaked out. I jumped off the train and was running up and down the street in Harlem, screaming and asking all sorts of questions and probably crying and laughing. It took a couple of days to sink in and feel real."

As for how Lin-Manuel Miranda's Alexander Hamilton performance impacted his own, Austin Scott shared he just wanted the audience to say, "'Wow, he cared as much as Lin cared:'"

"I never felt like they were trying to make me sound or act or look more like Lin. When people see me perform I don’t want them to say, 'Wow, he looks or sounds just like Lin.' I want them to say, 'Wow, he cared as much as Lin cared.' When I saw Lin do the role, I felt like he knew the emphasis behind everything he was saying—every single word feels important. And I think that’s a big part of Hamilton’s character, too—that he’s all about his words. He uses his words to get what he wants, to change the world."

Austin Starred in FX's Pose

Clipped isn't Austin Scott's first role in a TV series. He's also appeared in Sistas and Pose.

In reflecting on his experience with the latter FX show, the actor expressed to Broadway.com that it was "fun" but also "another huge, groundbreaking show" he was able to be part of:

"It was so much fun. That’s another huge, groundbreaking show that I get to be a part of. Everyone on the crew—there was so much love, so much acceptance, so much warmth.”

Austin Played Shakespeare in & Juliet

Adding to the list of real-life public figures Austin Scott has portrayed, the actor also played William Shakespeare in the play & Juliet.

In chatting with Playbill, he noted his favorite part of the show was when "Shakespeare decides to bring one of his characters back from the dead:"

"Without completely giving away any major plot points, my favorite moment in the show is when Shakespeare decides to bring one of his characters back from the dead. It’s such a spectacularly ludicrous moment, and I get to orchestrate it all. The audience goes crazy every time."

In discussing another one of his stage roles, Scott revealed he learned "how to crochet" during Girl From the North Country, and crocheting is "what I'm doing when I'm in my dressing room during '& Juliet':"

"My favorite memory is a cluster of memories. The two heads of the hair department at 'Girl From the North Country' taught me and a few other cast members how to crochet. We would all meet up between shows from time to time to work on our crochet projects and chat about whatever we had on our minds. I would always look forward to those days and I still crochet! In fact, that’s usually what I'm doing when I’m in my dressing room during '& Juliet'."

How To Follow Austin Scott Online

Audiences who want to follow Austin Scott online can do so on Instagram (@austinscott93).

Clipped is now streaming on FX on Hulu.

