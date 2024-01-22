Amazon Prime Video's modern reboot of Zorro is now available to stream with a cast led by Miguel Bernardeau as Zorro/Diego de la Vega.

Directed by Javier Quintas, Zorro is set in 1834 and follows Diego de la Vega, a young landowner with a personal vendetta who also masquerades as Zorro, a masked vigilante who defends California's oppressed.

Prime Video's new spin on the classic hero debuted in the U.S. on January 18 with a 10-episode season and an ensemble cast.

The Cast of Amazon Prime's Zorro

The following is a list of the actors and characters from 2024's Zorro Season 1:

Miguel Bernardeau - Diego de la Vega/Zorro

Amazon

In addition to Zorro, the 27-year-old Spanish star is best known for his performance in Elite and 1899.

As for his character, Zorro's Secuoya Studios (via Variety) described Bernardeau's swashbuckler as an "up-to-date" version of the Hispano-American hero and "a symbol of justice and defender" of the downtrodden.

Renata Notni - Lolita Marquez

Amazon

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior star Renata Notni plays Lolita Marquez, Diego's former love interest, in the Amazon Prime series reboot.

Paco Tous - Mudo

Paco Tous

In Zorro, Paco Tous plays Mudo, a new spin on Zorro's deaf-mute servant who went by Bernado in previous productions.

Paco Tous's credits consist of 2017's Money Heist, Los hombres de Paco, and The Invisible Guest.

Estibalitz Ruiz - Carmen de la Madrid

Estibalitz Ruiz

Ruiz is known for 2015's Club de Cuervos and 2017's Paquita la del Barrio.

Mireia Mambo - Harriet Jones

Mireia Mambo

In addition to Zorro, Mieria Mabo appeared in Serve and Protect, as well as I Bring Joy.

Emiliano Zurita - Monasterio

Emiliano Zurita

With credits consisting of Guadalupe Reyez and How to Survive Being Single, Zurita's role in Zorro is that of a Mexican army officer looking to find and stop Zorro.

Cristo Fernández

Cristo Fernández

Hailed for his supporting role as Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso, Fernández also appeared in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Sisters, and even played the bartender in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Dalia Xiuhcoatl - Nah-Lin

Amazon

The Five Juanas' Dalia Xiuhcoatl plays Zorro's Nah-Lin, Diego de la Vega's rival for the mantle and title of Zorro.

Elia Galera - Lucia

Elia Galera

The Spanish-born actress has a lengthy list of credits, including 2000's Hospital Central and Backseat Fighter.

Francisco Reyes - Vanderveen

Francisco Reyes

Before Zorro, Reyes appeared in 30 Coins and The Candidate.

Ana Layevska - Irina Ivanova

Ana Layevska

The Ukrainian actress is best known for The War Next Door and Yankee.

Rodolfo Sancho - Governor

Rodolfo Sancho

The award-winning Rodolfo Sancho, whose roles range from Isabel to The Ministry of Time, is confirmed to be playing a major Zorro' antagonist.

Cecilia Suárez - Guadalupe Montoro

Cecilia Suárez

Promised Land's Cecilia Suárez plays Alejandro de la Vega's ex-love interest who's in pursuit of his inheritance.

Luis Tosar - Alejandro de la Vega

Luis Tosar

The award-winning Luis Tosar, whose career ranges from Cell 211 to voice acting in Star Wars: Visions, plays Zorro's Alejandro de la Vega, a character who's often been the original Zorro and father of Diego de la Vega.

Zorro is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video and becomes available in select European countries on Thursday, January 25.