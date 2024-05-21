Power Book 2: Ghost got a new update on the release plan for its upcoming slate of episodes Season 4.

Hitting screens back in 2020 as a spin-off of the popular Starz series Power, Power Book 2 brought a new cast of characters to life behind Tariq St. Patrick, who follows in his father's footsteps as a drug dealer.

This series is the second of four in the greater Power universe (including Power Book 3: Raising Kanan and Power Book 4: Force) as they all join forces to dive into the world of drug dealing behind an expansive family.

As confirmed by a new trailer from Starz, Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4 will be released in two parts later in 2024.

Part 1 will begin its run on Friday, June 7, before an extended wait until Friday, September 6 for Part 2's release.

The new season is expected to consist of 10 episodes, meaning there will likely be a five-episode run starting in June and another five-episode run starting in September.

As is the case with the rest of the Power franchise, Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4 will premiere exclusively on the Starz streaming app.

Below is the full expected release plan for Power Book 2: Ghost:

Episode 1 - June 7

Episode 2 - June 14

Episode 3 - June 21

Episode 4 - June 28

Episode 5 - July 5

Episode 6 - September 6

Episode 7 - September 13

Episode 8 - September 20

Episode 9 - September 27

Episode 10 - October 4

What Will Happen in Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4?

Season 4 of Power Book 2: Ghosts should have no shortage of drama on the streets of New York after the turf war between Tariq, Brayden, Effie, and the Tejadas reached its peak at the end of Season 3.

Tariq is sure to push forward harder to carry on his father's legacy, with fans expecting to see him take on a bigger role in the ongoing conflict centered around his drug empire.

He and others in the drug game will also have to deal with Michael Ealy's Detective Don Carter, whose wife died as a result of collateral damage in a drug-related shooting. Now, he will stop at nothing to see those responsible for killing her brought to justice and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Tariq and the other New York drug lords will have to keep a watchful eye out for him and other police officers while warring amongst themselves, adding a new level of terror to their endeavor.

Mary J. Blige's Monet Tejada also nearly met her end in Season 3, leading her to seek vengeance of the highest order as the drug empire, the police, and others are set for a crash course to close this series out.

Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4 will begin airing on Starz on Friday, June 7.

