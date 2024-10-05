Here's When Power Book: Force Season 3 Is Now Expected to Come Out

Find out when Power Book IV: Force will begin its third and final season on Starz.

Power Book IV: Force centers around Tommy Egan, a character from the original Power series who breaks off on his own and moves from New York to Chicago in an attempt to make a name for himself in the drug trade.

When Will Starz Release Power Book: Force Season 3?

Starz

After the series finale of Power Book II: Ghost, which arrived on Friday, October 4, seemed to set up a potential crossover with Power Book IV: Force, fans of both series have been understandably curious about when Force will return on Starz.

Unfortunately, the network has not officially confirmed when Force Season 3 will debut, but such a thing isn’t too difficult to figure out, either.

Winding back the clock, the 50 Cent-produced series filmed its second season in Chicago from May to October 2022 (via Reel Chicago). Season 2 of Force aired almost a year later, with the first episode coming in September 2023.

Now, Force Season 3 only wrapped production on July 19 (via Screen Magazine), so it could be a while before the new episodes come to television, assuming the post-production process lasts the same amount of time as Season 2’s.

Furthermore, Force is confirmed not to be the next installment in the Power franchise to be in the pipeline. No, that honor belongs to Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is slated for a winter release according to the teaser trailer for Season 4. Season 3 of Raising Kanan ran throughout last winter.

With all this in mind, and considering that Starz likely wants some calendar space in between two Power-affiliated series, a Spring 2025 release date for Book IV: Force seems likely.

Elsewhere in the world of Power, the reasoning behind Book 2: Ghost‘s cancelation was confirmed by a Starz executive.

The various shows and spin-offs in the Power universe are solid players for Starz. They’ve been popular to the point where the network feels comfortable green-lighting more series set within the shared narrative space. Case in point, Power: Origins, a prequel to the mothership series, was announced in March 2024.

Read more about Power Book 2: Ghost, including its release and cast. Power Book IV: Force can be watched on Starz’s official streaming app.