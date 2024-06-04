This is the full schedule for the upcoming Season 4 of Power Book 2: Ghost on Starz.

Season 3 wrapped up last year on May 26, putting a bow on the standard 10-episode installment. Having begun in 2020, in Power Book 2: Ghost Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr. ) struggles to leave his father's legacy behind while managing the demands of saving his family.

Over a year since its last episode, fans awaiting the release of Season 4 after the finale explored themes of loyalty and betrayal among its characters.

Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4 Release Schedule Confirmed

Starz

The highly anticipated Season 4 of Power Book 2: Ghost is officially set to debut on the Starz app with all episodes releasing at midnight ET (via The Futon Critic).

While the total number of episodes for this season is unconfirmed, it is expected to follow the precedent of previous seasons with a total of 10 episodes.

Here is the confirmed release schedule for the first six episodes:

Episode 1: Friday, June 7

Episode 2: Friday, June 14

Episode 3: Friday, June 21

Episode 4: Friday, June 28

Episode 5: Friday, July 5

Episode 6 (Part 2 premiere): Friday, September 6

It was previously revealed that Season 4 would be released over two parts, here is the expected (but unconfirmed) release dates of the final episodes:

Episode 7: Friday, September 13

Episode 8: Friday, September 20

Episode 9: Friday, September 27

Episode 10: Friday, October 4

What To Expect in Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4

When Power Book 2: Ghost returns for Season 4, fans can expect the return of key characters, including Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, and Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada.

New additions to the cast include Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter, an NYPD detective determined to tackle drug-related violence, and Sydney Winbush as Anya Covington, a new romantic interest for Tariq.

Season 4 will continue the intense street crime drama, with Tariq trying to manage his drug empire amidst escalating conflicts and the looming threat of Detective Carter.

Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4, Episode 1 premieres on Friday, June 7 at midnight ET on Starz.

Seasons 1-3 of Power Book 2: Ghost are currently streaming on the Starz app.