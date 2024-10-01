Details for the final episode of Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4 have been revealed.

Power Book 2: Ghost is the first spin-off series from Starz's popular Power crime drama series, which tells the story of ruthless and intelligent drug dealer James St. Patrick. The spin-off follows the story of St. Patrick's twenty-something son, Tariq (Michael Rainey).

Starz CEO Jeff Hirsch revealed that Season 4 of Power Book 2: Ghost would be its last due to cost-cutting measures, making the upcoming finale the last episode of the series.

Starz

As with the rest of Season 4 of Power Book 2: Ghost the final episode will debut on a Friday.

Viewers tuning in to Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4 Episode 10, titled "Ghost in a Machine" can do so on Friday, October 4 at midnight ET via the Starz app. Alternatively, the episode will air on linear channels at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 p.m. in Canada.

A trailer for the upcoming finale has been released on YouTube and can be viewed below:

Power Book 2: Ghost Series Finale Plot Details

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4.

Given that this episode will be not just the season finale, but the finale of Power Book 2: Ghost overall, means fans are in for an explosive episode.

As the trailer outlines, much of this season has seen Tariq deal with the fallout of the attempted shooting of his rival, Monet (Mary J. Blige), of which he was a suspect.

Now, with Monet's death occurring in Episode 9, the balance of power has truly been thrown out the window.

Cane will no doubt want revenge on his new wife, Noma, for causing his mother's death. There's also the question of whether Detective Carter will finally be exposed for killing Tate's brother, which could result in deadly consequences for him.

It appears that Tariq will have Carter at gunpoint at some point in the finale, and whether or not he chooses to pull the trigger could determine whether the ending is a happy one or not for the main character.

The finale of Power Book 2: Ghost will be released on Starz on Friday, October 4.