The Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4 premiere dove further into the twisting mystery of who shot Monet at the end of Season 3.

The Starz crime drama returned to TV screens on June 7, bringing fans back into the gritty world of 20-something Tariq St. Patrick (played by Michael Rainey Jr.) trying to lead the criminal empire left to him by his father.

Following the end of Season 3, audiences were forced to wait to see what would become of Tariq after he was accused of shooting rival queenpin Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige).

Who Shot Monet in Power Book 2: Ghost?

Starz

One of the key plot points heading into Season 4 of Power Book 2: Ghost was the identity of who shot criminal queenpin Monet.

Season 3 of the Starz drama ended with the shocking drive-by of Mary J. Blige's New York crime queen.

This came as a potential war was brewing between Monet's Tejada crime family and the rival St. Patricks (led by Michael Rainey Jr.'s Tariq St. Patrick).

As Tariq himself is talked down from taking out Monet, as it could potentially start a blood war that may never end, his rival is gunned down in the street by Tariq's mother of all people, Tasha.

Despite Tasha being the perpetrator, the Tejada family believes that Tariq pulled the trigger.

Tariq being accused of the attempt on Monet's life was part of a plan by two of the Tejada kids, Dru and Diana, as they hoped Tariq would kill their mother so that they had a reason to take out Rainey Jr.'s rival crime lord.

Season 3 ended with Tariq going on the run, as the entire Tejada clan incorrectly believed he was the one who drew blood on their matriarch.

This set up what was looking to be an intricate conspiracy for Season 4, seeing Tariq trying to clear his name while he dodged an incoming offensive from the Tejada family.

How Did Monet's Shooting Effect Power Book 2 Season 4?

Coming into Season 4 of Power Book 2: Ghost, Monet getting shot was surely going to be one of the primary points the season explored.

And, after the season premiere, that seems to be the case.

Season 4, Episode 1 saw Tariq still taking the fall for Monet's shooting as the Tejada kids continued their plot to take down both the rival crime lord and their mother.

In the new season, one of the Tejada children, Diana, revealed she has been having second thoughts about wanting to frame Tariq and kill her mom in the process.

She voices these reservations to her brother, Dru, who says she needs to commit to the plan and forget about any hesitation she may have.

This comes as it is revealed Monet may not die from the drive-by shooting. She is seen throughout the premier in the hospital as she sits in a medically induced coma.

Dru tells his sister that if their mother does come out of surgery and wakes up, she should take matters into her own hands and smother her with a pillow, as their plan is too far in motion for them to back out now.

However, despite Tariq being hunted by the Tejada clan and their criminal associates, Episode 1 ends with Diana's second thoughts getting the better of her.

As her mother, Monet, comes out of surgery and awakes from her coma, Diana tells her that it was not Tariq who plotted and executed the assassination attempt but does not reveal the true identity of her assailant.

Whether Monet calls her troops off Tariq's trail remains to be seen. Yet, with Tasha's identity as the shooter still being kept a mystery, being found guilty of the crime could still kick off the blood feud Tariq was trying to avoid when he backed down from shooting Monet in the first place.

Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4 continues on Starz, with new episodes dropping every Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

