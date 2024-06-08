Season 4 of Power Book 2: Ghost kicked off on June 7, and Episode 2 is not too far away.

Having first premiered in 2020, Power Book 2: Ghost is now in its fourth and final season, with episodes releasing weekly on Starz.

The show is a sequel to the long-running series Power starring the likes of Omari Hardwick and Lela Loren. Cast members who reprised their roles for Power Book 2: Ghost include Michael Rainey Jr. and Shane Johnson.

Starz

Episode 2 of Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4 will debut on Starz on Friday, June 14 at midnight EST.

This will mark the second of 10 total episodes in Power Book 2: Ghost's final season, which is set to be released in two parts. Part 1 — made up of Episodes 1 through 5 of Season 4 — has set-in-stone release dates over the coming weeks.

Part 2 is set to begin in September, and it can be presumed that the rest of the season will immediately follow.

The confirmed release dates for Power Book 2: Ghost's final season are as follows, which each episode debuting on the Starz app at 12:00 a.m. ET:

Episode 2: Friday, June 14

Episode 3: Friday, June 21

Episode 4: Friday, June 28

Episode 5: Friday, July 5

Episode 6 (first episode of Part 2): Friday, September 6

The presumed release dates for the remaining episodes in part two are as follows:

Episode 7: Friday, September 13

Episode 8: Friday, September 20

Episode 9: Friday, September 27

Episode 10: Friday, October 4

What Comes After Power Book 2: Ghost?

Even though Power Book 2: Ghost is ending, the Power universe and franchise is not going away entirely.

Power Book 2: Ghost was actually the first of three different Power sequel shows, the other two being Power Book 3: Raising Kanan and Power Book 4: Force. Both of these shows have new episodes on the way, with the former's fifth season and the latter's third season already confirmed.

Naturally, Power and its three sequel series have much overlap, with characters often appearing in multiple shows.

As such, the end of Power Book 2: Ghost is not necessarily the end of these characters' stories or arcs, since they could appear in either of the two still-running shows.

Episode 2 of Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4 will hit Starz at midnight EST on Friday, June 14.