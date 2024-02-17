Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Fans looking for more Power Book 2: Ghost are getting antsy as the release of Season 4 looms on the horizon.

The spin-off and sequel series to the uber-popular Starz show Power has been running since 2020, focusing on Tariq St. Patrick - the son of a notorious drug dealer - as he follows in the footsteps of his father.

Power Book II is just one of many titles set in the Power universe, with two other spin-offs currently running in Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force.

When Will Power Book 2 Season 4 Be Released?

Starz

It has been over a year since Power Book 2: Ghost was greenlit for Season 4, but no information about its release has been made public.

The series was officially renewed in January 2023, mere months before Season 3 hit the airwaves in March of that year (via Variety).

At the time of its announcement, Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz, said in a statement, "The high-octane drama of Power Book II: Ghost continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway" but would not reveal when Season 4 would air:

"The high-octane drama of 'Power Book II: Ghost' continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut... It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast."

Production on Season 4 started soon before the January 30, 2023 renewal announcement, running until July 13, 2023.

Now, more than seven months after filming ended, a release should be imminent for the series.

Season 3 of the hit crime drama was on a similar production schedule (with filming running from January 2022 to July 2022) and eventually came to Starz in March 2023.

That could mean Season 4 is only weeks away, with the network prepping for yet another March debut.

Who Will Be Returning for Power Book 2 Season 4?

When Power Book 2: Ghost eventually returns, fans can expect a few familiar faces to accompany it.

Of course, the show's central character, Tariq St. Patrick (played by Michael Rainey Jr.), will be back as the young city-dweller follows in the footsteps of his father in shouldering the load of a drug empire.

Along with Tariq will be characters like Gianni Paolo's Braydon Weston (Tariq's best friend and billionaire business partner), Woody McClain's Cane Tejada (Tariq's primary rival), and Mary J. Blige's Monet Stewart Tejada (second-in-command of the Tejada drug cartel and the matriarch of the Tejada crime family).

These series staples will not be alone, though, as Power Book II Season 4 introduces several new characters to the fray as well.

Character actor Michael Ealy joins the series as Detective Don Carter, an NYPD detective who has "vow[ed] to make the streets safer" by leading "an elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete results against drug-related violence" (per Deadline).

Another new addition comes in the form of Sydney Winbush's Anya Convington. Anya is the daughter of drug lord Noma and will end up being a romantic interest to series protagonist Tariq.

The full Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4 cast can be seen below:

Michael Rainey Jr. - Tariq St. Patrick

Gianni Paolo - Brayden Weston

Woody McClain - Cane Tejada

Mary J. Blige - Monet Tejada

Lovell Adams-Gray - Dru Tejada

LaToya Tonodeo - Diana Tejada

Clifford "Method Man" Smith Jr. - Davis MacLean

Alix Lapri - Effie Morales

Paton Ashbrook - Jenny Sullivan

Larenz Tate - Rashad Tate

Monique Gabriela Curnen - Blanca Rodriguez

Michael Ealy - Detective Don Carter

Sydney Winbush - Anya Covington

What Will Happen in Power Book 2 Season?

As Power Book 2 heads into Season 4, fans can expect even more of the street crime drama the series has become known for.

Season 3 ended with the turf war between Tariq, Brayden, Effie, and the Tejadas coming to a head.

As Tariq attempts to carry on his father's legacy, Season 4 will surely see him try and take the reins on the ongoing conflict his drug empire is embroiled in on the streets of New York.

A narrative wrench that will likely be thrown into this upcoming season is the emergence of Michael Ealy's Detective Don Carter. After losing his wife in the crossfire of a drug-related shooting, he has made it his life's mission to see those responsible brought to justice.

This means that Tariq (as well as the other drug lords of New York City) will have a whole new front to fight on as they not only war amongst themselves but now try to do it out of the eye of a passionate police officer.

Season 3 also saw the attempted murder of one of New York's biggest kingpins (Monet Tejada), meaning that Mary J. Blige's character will likely be out for blood whether she has the watchful eye of NYPD on her or not.

Power Book II: Ghost currently has no release date.