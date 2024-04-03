Who Is Kadianne Whyte: 4 Things to Know About BMF Actress

There is plenty to learn about Kadianne Whyte, who recently appeared as Angel in BMF Season 3 on Starz.

The hit crime drama is halfway through its third season, with Episode 5 tensions escalated between Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Glock's (Bechir Sylvain) factions within the BMF, highlighting the challenges of breaking into Atlanta's drug scene.

4 Facts About BMF's Kadianne Whyte

Kadianne Whyte

Kadianne Whyte Studied at the New York Film Academy

According to her resume, Kadianne Whyte pursued an education in Acting for Film/On Camera Intensive at the New York Film Academy.

While it remains unspecified in her resume, her training, coupled with the location of the Area Stage Company, suggests she likely attended the NYFA Miami campus, although this is unconfirmed.

Further delving into her dedication to acting, Whyte has also studied improv and cold reading at the renowned Miami Acting Studio, showcasing her versatility and willingness to explore various facets of acting.

Kadianne Is Also a Dancer

Whyte, the 5'3 actress, is also a trained dancer.

While on JAMZ963, she mentioned how dance is an "amazing" outlet to have and that she has experience teaching "hip hop classes and Jazz:"

"Honestly, it's amazing to have like that outlet. So I've always been into performing arts and dancing. I've done like hip hop I've also taught classes, hip hop classes and Jazz."

Regarding her BMF appearance, Whyte shared on Instagram how excited she was "to showcase another passion" of hers during Episode 5 with a dance:

"Episode 305 was extra special because I was able to showcase another passion of mine. @kikiely did an amazing job on the choreography and S/o to @writerle for writing a killer episode and director @antoncropper for great work!"

Whyte also told Blavity that she would "love to continue being part of this (BMF) universe" and be given the chance to "tap into" her "dance and martial arts background" in any of her future roles:

"I’d love to continue being part of this universe, whether it’s a Power spinoff or a different spinoff. I think this role shows my range and what I can do as an actress. I also have a dance and martial arts background. It would be cool to be able to leverage this role into something else where I can tap into those skills. I was able to use my dance skills in this role a bit. But there’s so much more that I know I can do."

Kadianne Wants To Work with Zoë Kravitz & Robert Downey Jr.

In a recent interview, Whyte shared her admiration for actors like Viola Davis, Elizabeth Olson, Robert Downey Jr., and Zoe Kravitz, expressing a desire to work with them.

She also revealed her dream role as a supernatural warrior akin to characters from Tomb Raider and Wonder Woman.

Offering advice to aspiring actors, Whyte emphasized the importance of continuous practice, having the ability to "motivate yourself to be better" and to "never dim your light:"

"Work on your craft every chance you get. Practice Practice Practice! Motivate yourself to be better and network with others in the industry. Always believe in yourself no matter what. Never dim your light. If you get 50 No’s, that means there’s a Yes right around the corner."

Kadianne Posts Videos on YouTube

In addition to her acting and dancing, Whyte has a YouTube channel where she posts about a variety of topics.

This includes long-form astrology discussions, brief financial lessons, or Get Ready With Me (GRWM) fashion shorts.

Where Can Fans Follow on Kadianne Whyte Social Media?

For more updates about Kadianne Whyte, fans can follow her on Instagram, X/Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

