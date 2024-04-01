BMF: Who Is Detective Von Bryant? Real Life Influences Explained

Detective Von Bryant is one of the major players in Starz drama BMF, which has connections to real life and a true story.

BMF follows the real-life 1980s story of the Black Mafia Family as two brothers, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, rose from the streets of Detroit to become influential drug bosses.

Detective Von Bryant's Role in BMF Explained

Starz

Detective Von Bryant started BMF as a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department with a long history with Big Meech. But after Bryant joined the Down River Area Narcotics Operation and was assigned to stop Big Meech's drug operations, the detective was left torn between his loyalty and career.

His loyalty to Meech was only further tested after the death of his partner Jonathan Lopez, which a member of his crew, Kato, was responsible for.

That said, Bryant took a rough journey in Season 2 as the rogue and corrupt cop who was once helping Big Meech with his operations found himself betrayed by his former friend, leading to his removal from the police force.

This journey only got tougher going into the later episodes as his son was imprisoned for murdering his bully and he found himself working for drug supplier Henri to keep him safe and free him from prison.

These actions even found him spending some time in prison when he was arrested for keeping a gun in his car while tailing Big Meech as he continued his quest for revenge after losing his career due to his betrayal.

The Detroit detective is played by the 58-year-old Chicago-born actor Steve Harris, who has past credits in Filthy Rich, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and more.

Detective Von Bryant's Real Life Connections Explained

Starz

Speaking in an interview with Revolt, star Demetrius Flenory Jr., who portrays his father in BMF, explained the Starz drama is "90 percent true." That said, parts were adapted to avoid incriminating certain people:

"You can’t be 100 percent truthful because people will get incriminated, but the story is 90 percent true."

Unlike many of the other characters on BMF, Von Bryant does not appear to be a real person who was involved with the Black Mafia Family. But it's possible elements of his story did take place and were simply another person, with the fictional persona created to preserve their identity.

In terms of the real detectives who stopped Big Meech and Southwest T, the investigation took place across the late '90s and early 2000s under the DEA, FBI, and various local police departments.

The investigation into the drug trafficking activities included wiretaps, surveillance, and informants, leading to the dismantling of the Black Mafia Family and the arrests of Big Meech and Southwest T in October 2005.

The exact names of the detectives and law enforcement officials involved in the investigation are not widely publicized.

BMF is streaming now on Starz.