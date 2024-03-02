As Starz crime drama BMF opens Season 3 with its recent premiere, the episode concluded with an emotional tribute to Taraja Ramsess.

BMF's Tribute to Taraja Ramsess Explained

Starz closed out the Season 3 premiere of BMF with a tribute to series stunt double Taraja Ramsess who sadly passed away on October 31, 2023, aged 41.

Starz

As stated by The Hollywood Reporter, Ramsess and three of his children were killed shortly before midnight in a car crash that took place in Atlanta, Georgia after the vehicle in which he was traveling hit a broken-down tractor trailer.

The losses included his six-week-old daughter Fugibo and 13-year-old Sundari, who were killed on impact, along with his 10-year-old son Kisasi, who died several days later in hospital. Another three-year-old daughter was also injured in the crash but survived her injuries and went on to recover.

His passing was originally confirmed in an Instagram post from his mother Akili Ramsess, which included a touching tribute noting his love for "all things related to filmmaking" and his "very droll yet wicked sense of humor:"

"All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles, and all things related to filmmaking. He had a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be."

Taraja Ramsess

Via IMDb, Ramsess worked on four episodes of BMF as the stunt double for Terry "Southwest T" Flenory actor Da'Vinchi, with his credits on the show listed below:

Season 1, Episode 2: "Rumors"

Season 1, Episode 5: "Secrets and Lies" (uncredited)

Season 1, Episode 8: "The King of Detroit"

Season 2, Episode 1: "Family Dinner" (uncredited)

On top of his work for BMF, the late performer was involved in the stunt work for Creed 3, Atlanta, and Game of Thrones. He was also part several Marvel Studios projects including Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and more.

The Direct sends our best to Taraja Ramsess' family, his friends, and the entire BMF community during this difficult time.

The Season 3 premiere of BMF is streaming now on Starz, with new episodes set to be released weekly. The crime drama has already been renewed for Season 4.