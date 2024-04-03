Terry Flenory Now: Where Is the BMF Criminal Today?

Starz drama BMF stars the real-life criminal Terry Flenory (aka "Southwest T"), which has left many viewers pondering where he is today.

As BMF tells the true story of the Black Mafia Crime family in the '90s, the two leads, Demetrius and Terry Flenory, are real brothers who are still alive today.

Who Is Terry "Southwest T" Flenory?

BMF

Terry "Southwest T" Flenory co-founded the Black Family Family with his brother in the late 1980s at which point he was in the latter of his teenage years.

The criminal operation began in Detroit, Michigan by selling small amounts of cocaine before expanding these operations into more cities through a highly organized and sophisticated network.

The BMF developed close connections with suppliers and distributors across the country and found themselves moving massive amounts of drugs.

The brothers developed connections in the hip-hop industry with major artists, producers, athletes, and other celebrities such as Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and Pacman Jones. As such, the Flenory brothers became known for their lavish lifestyles with expensive cars and high-end fashion.

Where Is Terry "Southwest T" Flenory Today?

Terry "Southwest T" Flenory was born on January 10, 1970 in Detroit, Michigan, making him now 53 years old.

After his arrest in October 2005, Terry Flenory pled guilty to his crimes in 2008 and was sentenced to 30 years in a federal prison. These crimes included drug trafficking, money laundering, running a criminal enterprise, and possession with intent to distribute over 500kg of cocaine.

His release was not expected to happen until 2038, but due to the spread of COVID-19 through prisons, Flenory was released in May 2020, 18 years early, to serve out his sentence on house arrest - via WXYZ.

Unconfirmed reports have claimed Terry Flenory was shot in October 2021, sustaining injuries but surviving to continue his home confinement.

According to The Detroit News, his brother, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, is set to follow him soon with a planned release in 2025.

Terry Flenory remains active on Instagram where he has over 635k followers where he continues to document his life and promote Starz's BMF.

