BMF Season 4 Gets Big Announcement: When Will It Release?

A new filming announcement may shed some light on when BMF Season 4 will be released on Starz.

BMF (which stands for Black Mafia Family) focuses on the highs and the lows of the Flenory family as they expand their evergrowing drug empire.

BMF Season 3 ended its run on Starz last May 10, but anticipation surrounding Season 4 has been high due to the crazy ending filled with cliffhangers, deaths, and family drama.

BMF was officially renewed for Season 4 in March 2024.

[ Is BMF Season 3 Episode 11 Real? When Will the Next Episode Release? ]

Instagram

BMF director Christine Swanson (via Instagram) announced that filming for at least one episode of the show's Season 4 has wrapped.

The image that Swanson shared unveiled that the scenes that they shot were from Season 4, Episode 8.

It is worth noting that this does not necessarily confirm that all eight episodes have finished filming, considering that some sequences could be shot out of order.

Swanson shared the following caption alongside the image, noting that she is a director representing Detroit:

"That’s a wrap on my episode of 'BMF' for Season 4. Such a great cast and crew. I’m just a director repping from the “D!” Detroit for those who don’t know. The show was created by Detroit’s own Randy Huggins."

This latest post may give fans an idea of when Season 4 could eventually be released on Starz.

Filming for BMF Season 4 began this past spring and it seemed that a good chunk of the episodes have already wrapped based on Swanson's post.

For comparison, filming on Season 1 started in January 2021, before it premiered in September 2021.

Assuming that Season 4 will follow a similar timeline, there is a good chance that an early 2025 release for the upcoming season is in the cards.

BMF Season 3 premiered in March 2024 and ended its run in May.

What To Expect in BMF Season 4: What’s Next for Meech and Terry?

Demetrius Flenory, Jr.

BMF Season 3 ended with a lot of changes for the Flenory family, starting with Big Meech and Terry's successful takeover of Atlanta as their new distribution hub.

The deaths of Henri, Blaze, and Remi eliminated some of the brothers' powerful enemies, clearing the way for them to put a firm grasp on both Detroit and Atlanta.

However, Charles and Lucille's divorce cements a major shift within the internal family dynamic of the Flenory, but some would argue that Meech and Terry will gracefully deal with their separation.

The final moments of Season 3 see the brothers in Mexico as they look to expand their drug empire in international territories.

This move is expected to attract more enemies and potentially more allies as the Flenory brothers embrace the challenge of expansion in their life of crime.

In a recent Emmys FYC conversation in Atlanta with BMF showrunner Heather Zuhlke and some of the cast members (via The Hollywood Reporter) in May 2024, Zuhlke teased what to expect in Season 4, hinting that the series will "move into legend mode" as the Flenory brothers take things to a whole new level:

"We're continuing the journey with these guys as they change their circumstances. And I think we’re really starting to move into legend mode this season and four."

The first three seasons of BMF are now streaming on Starz, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu (with a premium subscription).

Read more about BMF on The Direct:

BMF: Who Is Detective Von Bryant? Real Life Influences Explained

Who Is Ren King? 3 Things to Know About BMF's Henrietta Actress

Terry Flenory Now: Where Is the BMF Criminal Today?