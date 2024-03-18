Who Is Ren King? 3 Things to Know About BMF's Henrietta Actress

From their work on the stage to their brief appearance in And Just Like That..., Ren King has an impressive background before joining BMF (Black Mafia Family) Season 3.

King brings Henrietta "Henri" Andreas to life as the character makes their debut in BMF Season 3.

Henri is the daughter of Frank "Blaze" Andreas (Christopher B. Duncan). The character is also a tenacious local drug dealer in Detroit whom Terry meets in Season 3, Episode 2 to negotiate a deal with to become the BMF's new supplier.

3 Things to Know About BMF's Ren King

Ren King Briefly Appeared in And Just Like That…

Ren King, who hails from Lilburn, Georgia, previously appeared in Season 2, Episode 7 of And Just Like That... as a receptionist who shared a scene with Sex and the City star Kristin Davis.

In the brief scene, King's receptionist is on the other end of Charlotte York's (Kristin Davis) rants as she goes full Karen about waiting in line for an appointment with the modeling agency for her daughter, Rock.

In a post from their Instagram (@ren.el.king) in November 2023, King expressed excitement about their TV debut in the Max series:

"I AM happy to share that I made my ~official TV ~ debut and to share some [behind-the-scenes] pics!! Can’t believe [we] filmed this waaaaay back in February."

King's other notable credits include playing an innkeeper in 2023's Frankenstein.

Ren Is Non-Binary

As a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Ren is non-binary (just like their character Henrietta "Henri" Andreas in BMF Season 3).

Speaking with INTRO in February 2024, King opened up about their hopes for their character's impact in BMF on Black queer people, noting, "The rage and frustration that comes with desiring to be seen as their full selves is incredibly valid:"

"I want Black queer people to know that the rage and frustration that comes with desiring to be seen as their full selves is incredibly valid and powerful, that chosen family can give you the visibility that blood family may not."

The BMF star continued by clarifying that Henri's choice of channeling her rage in the show is something that she would never suggest to viewers:

"How Henri chooses to channel her rage in her own personal struggle is not anything I would ever suggest or condone. I feel Henri might’ve had a nicer attitude and outlook if she had some community that accepted her fully."

King also enumerated which queer celebrities helped them along the way with their own coming out process, saying that their big 3 include Tracy Chapman, RuPaul, and Janelle Monáe.

They also noted the kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears at the VMAs in 2003 served as the queer pop culture moment that defined their childhood, saying, "[It was] the kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears at the VMAs was one of the first times that a lightbulb went off in my head."

Ren Has An Impressive Theater Background

Ren King graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Theatre and Advertising from the University of Georgia.

King's theatre background led them to join the North American Tour of PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure as Mayor Goodway in 2019.

They also appeared as Sebastian in Twelfth Night with Match: Lit Theatre Company in 2022 and Jeanine in As I Was, Not As I Am with Queens Theatre.

King's off-broadway credits include The Importance of Being Earnest with Gatehouse Entertainment & Write Act Rep.

King (via an Instagram post in March 2022) elaborated on their love for theatre, pointing out that it will always be their "first true love" in their life:

"Frankly, every day is world theatre day for me in some capacity. Theatre was the first true love (and true heartbreak lol) in my life. I’m always learning new things and stretching myself, whether on stage or in the booth."

The rising star closed their post with a statement full of gratitude to the world of theatre:

"I’ve met so many beautiful and talented humans in this line of work who inspire me all the time in art and life!! I’m so so so grateful to be able to do what I do, creating, consuming and sharing magic."

New episodes of BMF Season 3 premiere on the Starz app every Friday at midnight ET.

