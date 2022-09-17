Marvel Just Replaced a Key Netflix Daredevil Character In She-Hulk Episode 5

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has brought one shocking revelation after another through its first five episodes, from the unexpected relationship between Madisynn and Wong to the long-awaited social media reign from Jameela Jamil's Titania. But with each week that passes, one other name has been consistently on MCU fans' minds ahead of his hotly anticipated comeback: Daredevil.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In exciting fashion, the first signs of Matt Murdock's red-suited alter-ego came to the screen in Episode 5 when the camera panned past his red outfit and landed on the new golden-horned mask that he will don in a later episode. While the jury is still out on where Matt himself is, fans now know that his suit is made by Luke Jacobson, the very same person who helped Jen upgrade her own wardrobe.

On the one hand, it's a thrilling development as fans know that the Man Without Fear is finally inching closer towards his first action in a superhero outfit on Disney+, which was shown off through the promotional tour for She-Hulk. Additionally, it brings some of his potential past into question with discussions still raging about whether Charlie Cox's work as Daredevil on Netflix is canon with the MCU - particularly thanks to one character that was replaced in Episode 5.

MCU Trades Daredevil Suit Designer for She-Hulk's

Episode 5 of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law confirmed that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock is now working with Los Angeles-based designer Luke Jacobson on his Daredevil costume.

This suit was teased in the episode's final seconds as the camera zoomed in on a package with a new gold mask, complete with horns on the top. This is the very same mask that fans saw Daredevil use in a couple of seconds of footage from trailers that premiered during She-Hulk's promotional run.

With Murdock and Jacobson now working together, this indicates that the LA designer has taken over for Melvin Potter from the Daredevil series to make Matt Murdock's suit, should the Netflix original be considered canon with the MCU.

Potter was the character who originally made Daredevil's main suit at the end of Season 1, although things took a turn for the worse later in the series. He was coerced by Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin to make a new suit for Ben Poindexter/Bullseye in order to frame Matt Murdock, although Potter eventually told Murdock about the plan.

The costume designer ended up getting caught by the FBI for a parole violation while Murdock took down Bullseye and Kingpin, and Potter was eventually put in jail.

Should this storyline be canon in the MCU, this would likely be the reason that Murdock goes to Jacobson looking for a new Daredevil suit. Potter wouldn't be able to make one from prison, and it would also give him a chance to get something new to try to separate himself from the Bullseye incident.

Daredevil's Murky Future in the MCU

She-Hulk will be the first time that fans see Daredevil out of his natural New York City habitat as he interacts with Marvel's other premier lawyer on the west coast. And once he comes, some of those questions about the canon status of Daredevil from Netflix may be answered, but this episode still leaves those mysteries open-ended.

It makes perfect sense why Matt Murdock would have to find a new suit designer if Melvin Potter is still in prison, although it's still unknown what exactly drives him to fly 3000 miles away from his Hell's Kitchen home. Another point is that it would be difficult to get a superhero costume like his through airport security if he chose that travel option, with the drive likely being something he couldn't tackle due to his vision imparity.

On the other hand, this could simply be a way to have the Man Without Fear get a fresh start in the MCU, as he could be early in his run as a hero or simply getting an upgrade to his outfit. And in the end, this may not even be a question that's answered in She-Hulk's solo series, as Daredevil will only be around for one of the next four episodes.

Hopefully, more of these questions will be answered for Cox's fan-favorite hero, especially with just over 18 months until he takes on his next solo journey in Daredevil: Born Again. With this development being so fresh, things could change drastically for the blind lawyer as his tenure in the MCU pushes forward.

The first five episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are available to stream on Disney+.