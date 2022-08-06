MCU: Daredevil's New Yellow Helmet Revealed In She-Hulk Promotion

Marvel Studios has already teased that the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series will be a cameo-fest when it premieres on Disney+ later this month, but no one could have predicted just what that meant. That was until the studio debuted its Comic-Con trailer for the project, showing off the likes of Wong from Doctor Strange, Abomination from The Incredible Hulk, and, most surprisingly, Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil.

One of the highlight moments of Marvel Studios' SDCC festivities came at the end of the She-Hulk promo when Marvel's Man Without Fear swooped in in full costume. While the character was seen out of his iconic digs in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, this was the first time fans had gotten a look at the hero all suited up in the MCU.

And now, mere weeks away from the debut of She-Hulk, audiences around the world have been given an even better look at Charlie Cox's Scarlet Avenger.

New Digs For Daredevil

The official She-Hulk Twitter shared a new look at Daredevil in the upcoming Disney+ series, along with glimpses of a few other characters like Benedict Wong's Wong and Tim Roth's Abomination.

Marvel

This new costume for Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock looks fairly similar to the one he sported during Netflix's Daredevil, with a few more pops of color.

Marvel

The most noticeable difference between the MCU and Netflix suits is the bright yellow mask. Instead of the classic scarlet headpiece, this version of the character will wear yellow, similar to the look he wore early in his career in the comics.

Marvel Studios

That color change can be seen in the body of the suit as well, with pops of yellow along Matt Murdock's back and arms.

Marvel

Other more subtle differences can be seen in the general materials used to craft the suit. The She-Hulk costume looks to be built with a less rubbery material, opting for more hard plastic in its place.

Marvel

Matt Murdock Gets an MCU Upgrade

Matt Murdock has some new digs for his MCU debut, and it is fascinating to see just how different they are from his Netflix counterpart. It is still unknown if, in fact, the MCU Daredevil is the same one from the Netflix Universe, but this new suit may be the first indication that it is not.

When Charlie Cox's iconic character showed up in Spider-Man: No Way Home last year, it was unclear to the audience if this was the same version of the character they had fallen in love with years ago. That may have been on purpose, as Marvel Studios may not have even known back then.

This bright yellow suit may finally reveal that this is not the Matt Murdock from the Netflix shows, with the main reason for that being the history behind this suit. On the page, Daredevil's most famous yellow looks come when he is still early in his career, building up to that iconic all-red Daredevil look.

So, if the MCU remains faithful to comics lore, then this would seemingly be a less experienced Daredevil than the one seen at the end of the Netflix series. However, given the events of Daredevil Season 3, with Ben Poindexter/Bullseye ruining the image of the red suit, then it would make sense for Murdock to wear something completely new.

Regardless, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock is about to appear in a whole lot of MCU projects, including his own series in Daredevil: Born Again. So, if Marvel Studios wanted to do a reset on the character after all his Netflix adventures, this would be the perfect time.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18.