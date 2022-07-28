Did She-Hulk's New Footage Just Tease Ghost Rider's Appearance?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will not only introduce Tatiana Maslany's titular hero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it will also include tons of surprising cameos from other Marvel characters. Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner aka Smart Hulk, Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky, and Benedict Wong's Wong were confirmed to have significant roles in the series, while the latest trailer featured Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock.

Maslany also teased that the superhuman law firm where Jennifer Walters works in the series features "some really fun characters" and is a "really absurd take on a legal show," likely indicating that more cameos could be on the way.

She-Hulk director Kat Coiro also promised that there are "some big surprises coming to [fans] regarding the fourth wall," meaning that references to the real-world and other MCU characters could happen.

Now, a new Easter egg discovered by fans could tease the arrival of a notable Marvel hero from the comics.

Will Ghost Rider Actually Appear in She-Hulk?

In the latest She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featurette posted by Entertainment Tonight, One Take News uncovered an interesting Easter egg that could tease the arrival of Ghost Rider in the MCU.

At the 1:50 mark of the video, a poster showing a potential Ghost Rider Easter egg can be seen while Wong fights off an unknown threat. The poster appears to use the surname, "Blaze," referencing the original Ghost Rider from the comics, Johnny Blaze.

Marvel Studios

However, the first name doesn't seem to have enough letters to fit "Johnny" in it, but it appears to be an amalgam name Donny Blaze, which would combine the name of the third Ghost Rider, Danny Ketch, with Johnny Blaze.

Marvel Comics

For context, this poster was included in the scene where the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong, is fighting off flying creatures that could be the result of a magic trick mishap:

Marvel Studios

The origin of these mystical creatures is unknown, but it's possible that this could be tied to Wong's duties as Sorcerer Supreme:

Marvel Studios

The identity of this mysterious magician was actually revealed in She-Hulk's latest trailer, with Rhys Coiro's magician named Donny Blaze appearing at the 2:19 mark:

Marvel Studios

In Marvel Comics, Johnny Blaze is a motorcycle stunt performer and entertainer turned Spirit of Vengeance. While this certain Danny Blaze is not the MCU's Ghost Rider, it's possible that this could be the first hint of the character's arrival in the MCU.

Marvel Comics

The featurette can be seen below:

When Will the MCU's Ghost Rider Arrive? (Theory)

While it's clear that the magician above is not Johnny Blaze, the fact that this is the closest reference to Ghost Rider in the MCU could present endless possibilities for the character's debut in the interconnected franchise.

The MCU is in the age of expansion, with the franchise already introducing other dimensions and presumably on its way to introducing more supernatural heroes after Moon Knight. Mahershala Ali's Blade and Werewolf by Night are next in line, and this evidence could indicate that Ghost Rider will join them soon.

She-Hulk could've easily given a different name to the magician, but naming him "Donny Blaze" raises eyebrows among diehard Marvel fans. It's possible that this is an intentional move done by Marvel to fuel theories about Ghost Rider's MCU debut.

At this point, it is still unknown when Ghost Rider could show up in the world of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Ryan Gosling already expressed interest in portraying the character on-screen, but Marvel has yet to confirm if the actor is in talks for the role.

Still, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did say that the MCU's future includes "supernatural angles," so Ghost Rider's debut could arrive sooner rather than later.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17.