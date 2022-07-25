Why Doctor Strange’s Wong Appears In She-Hulk's New Trailer

She-Hulk is set to hit Disney+ on August 17 and will continue the Phase 4 trend of introducing brand new characters into the MCU. Fans will meet Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk, who will be played by Tatiana Maslany. The lawyer with superstrength will be joined by Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination.

A trailer has already been released for She-Hulk, which introduced the character and got viewers accustomed to how she will look, specifically in her Hulk form. When she is in that form, she will be entirely CGI, just like the character's cousin, Hulk.

With San Diego Comic-Con being the talk of the town for the past couple of months, many fans believed that She-Hulk would get some attention, with the release of a full-length trailer even being possible.

Now that the most popular convention in the United States is here, those wishes have come true, and the released footage revealed that a familiar character associated with Doctor Strange will be making an appearance in the show.

Wong Confirmed for She-Hulk

Marvel Studios officially released a new trailer for the Disney+ series She-Hulk at San Diego Comic-Con. The new footage revealed that Benedict Wong will be featured in the series, reprising his role as Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme.

Marvel Studios

The capacity of his role is unclear as of this time, but he can be seen in the trailer talking to Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters about a "higher power" and her role as an up-and-coming superhero.

Marvel Studios

Wong is also seen at the 1:59 mark in the trailer, sitting at a table behind Walters as she watches Emil Blonsky turn into the Abomination. This almost certainly ties back to Wong's interaction with Blonsky in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as the two were seen fighting and training in Xu Xialing's Macau fighting ring.

Marvel Studios

How Will Wong Factor into She-Hulk Disney+ Show?

While the She-Hulk trailer did feature a tease of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, it also confirmed that Wong will play some kind of a role in the upcoming Disney+ series. Wong is often associated with the Doctor Strange films, but because he is the Sorcerer Supreme, he has recently been seen in other projects as well, such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Wong showed up briefly around the midway point of Shang-Chi where he was fighting Abomination in a cage match at Xialing's club, but he also appeared in the movie's post-credits scene when he came through a portal to summon Shang-Chi and tell him about how he can help as a hero. It seems like his role in She-Hulk will be along the same lines, as he is working to recruit some of the MCU's newcomers and help them into a bigger role.

Whatever the case may be, it is now confirmed that Wong will officially be in yet another MCU project. To see just how big of a playing piece he becomes, fans won't have to wait long, as the series is expected to hit Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17.