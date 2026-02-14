Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Its Archangel - And He Looks Perfect

Marvel Studios is officially leaning all the way into its X-Men era, and the newly revealed look at Archangel feels like a major step in the right direction. The studio has been steadily rebuilding mutant momentum across multiple projects, starting with Deadpool & Wolverine, then the return of legacy actors in Avengers: Doomsday, and now paving the way for a fully rebooted cast in a 2028 X-Men movie. Alongside the films, fans were also brought back to the franchise's roots with X-Men '97, the animated revival that continued the story of the iconic '90s series.

New merchandise has now confirmed Archangel's expanded future in the animated universe, as Hasbro's Marvel Legends line unveiled an Archangel figure based on his upcoming Season 2 design from X-Men '97.

This marks the first time Marvel Studios has positioned Archangel for a major, forward-facing role in one of its own projects. He was previously confirmed to appear in the new season based on the NYCC X-Men '97 trailer.

The reveal follows a similar move last year, when Marvel and Hasbro released a Marvel Legends figure of Apocalypse ahead of his Season 2 storyline, signaling a clear pattern of using toy reveals as early teases for key narrative players.

The 6-inch Archangel figure comes with 10 accessories, including alternate heads and hands, a blaster, and multiple wing pieces.

Archangel is one of the more aesthetically pleasing X-Men, with a deep, royal blue matched with reddish pink lining. This new look at the action figure shows the hero with his large, silver wings on, ready for flight.

A detailed close-up look at the figure shows one of the options for the facial expressions and the great detailing on the blaster and hands.

Showing all the details, this image from the figure behind shows all the toys' joints and how many ways it's able to be maneuvered.

Wings are just used for flying; this position shows how the Archangel figure can be customised to use his wings as a shield.

A preview of what could be coming later this year, Archangel is utilizing his large wings in this image of the Season 2 toy.

The power cannot be contained as Archangel appears ready for battle in this pose, setting up his return in X-Men '97.

A final image shows fans all the accessories and customization that can be used on this new Archangel figure.

This new model shows a return to form for Archangel, returning to a very similar color scheme and suit from the original series.

The last time Archangel appeared in a live-action X-Men movie was in X-Men: Apocalypse, making Marvel Studios' first real attempt at giving the character a proper spotlight even more important. This shift feels especially significant given how underdeveloped Warren Worthington III was in his previous on-screen incarnation.

While Marvel has not revealed an exact premiere date, the studio confirmed at NYCC that 7 Season 2 is set to release in Summer 2026, continuing directly from the cliffhanger ending of Season 1. Most notably, the trailer also confirmed a much larger role for Apocalypse, also teasing Archangel's potential involvement.

Archangel's X-Men '97 Season 2 Role

Looking ahead to X-Men '97 Season 2, all signs point to Archangel finally stepping into a major narrative role after being deliberately sidelined in Season 1, where he only appeared as a brief cameo on Genosha in Episode 5 and was later listed as "missing, presumed dead" on a board in Episode 10.

That apparent fake-out now reads as an intentional setup, especially with the new toy confirming a different design that aligns with his classic Horseman of Death look from X-Men: The Animated Series.

The shift strongly implies that Warren will once again fall under the influence of Apocalypse, mirroring his most iconic (and tragic) comic and animated storyline.

Online speculation has largely centered on the idea that Archangel will be one of the anchors of the Apocalypse arc, potentially serving as both a victim of mind control and a key figure in helping other characters (possibly even Gambit) break free from the Horsemen's grip.