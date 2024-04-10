X-Men ’97 Episode 5 Introduces Game-Changing MCU Cameo

During the most recent installment of X-Men '97, Episode 5 had a surprise cameo that may change how fans view the Multiverse Saga.

Disney+'s latest Marvel Animation series has revived the '90s animated X-Men series and received glowing reviews.

Hitting the halfway point of the season, the latest episode is the most significant of the new series thus far, including a possible new connection to the MCU.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for X-Men '97 Season 1, Episode 5.

The Watcher Cameo in X-Men '97

X-Men '97

In a thrilling twist, a silhouette of The Watcher can be seen in the sky at the end of X-Men '97 Episode 5, "Remember It," as the Sentinels attack Genosha.

This is potentially a game-changing cameo as this could imply a future crossover between the X-Men '97 universe and the MCU. Jefferey Wright's The Watcher has been a key part of Marvel's What If...? animated series.

What If...?

For those questioning whether this is The Watcher, head X-Men '97 writer Beau DeMayo liked a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) that addresses Utau's appearance.

One important distinction is that Utau appears in the original X-Men animated series, during "The Dark Phoenix, Part III: The Dark Phoenix" episode. In addition, The Watcher that appears in '97 does look slightly different from the What If...? version with the signature pointy collar and large head.

This suggests these could be separate Watchers. However, under the MCU banner, The Watcher oversees the Multiverse from the Nexus of All Realities.

X-Men '97

With Marvel Studios' next movie to involve both X-Men and the Multiverse, the possibilities are broken open for MCU characters crossing over into X-Men '97.

Does X-Men '97 Connect to Deadpool & Wolverine?

The villain of Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, an unnatural life that becomes telepathically entangled with Charles Xavier in the comics.

Cassandra Nova's role in the comics is notably tied to the tragic Genosha Massacre which was seen in Episode 5.

Now, rumors are swirling about her potential arc in Deadpool & Wolverine. Her objective could be to annihilate Mutants across the Multiverse.

Match that with The Watcher appearing in the X-Men '97 series and the unknown variety of universes set to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, there's certainly a reality where animated and live-action crosses over.

Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine, but he is donning his comic-accurate suit, which looks similar to the animated version of the character as well.

Despite Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool entering the MCU and visiting the TVA, it's unclear what other Earths or universes the upcoming film could visit.

While it seemed impossible before, there's now some hope for an unprecedented crossover with X-Men '97 and the MCU.

Season 1, Episode 5 of X-Men '97 is now streaming on Disney+.

