Theme park entertainment is about to change with the opening of the Universal Orlando Resort's next new park, Universal Epic Universe.

First announced in 2019, Universal Epic Universe consists of five immersive lands, each with its own theme, a hype-worthy roster of rides, and three new hotels, one of which sits inside the new park.

As Universal Orlando continues to reveal news about the park's coming attractions, the question fans are asking is when can they visit.

Universal Orlando

While an exact date has yet to be announced, Universal Epic Universe is currently slated to open in 2025 with projections pointing towards a summer opening.

When guests finally pass through the turnstiles, all five lands are expected to be open as well, beginning with Celestial Park, an astronomical-inspired gateway offering portals to the following theme park "worlds":

Universal Orlando

Super Nintendo World

Universal Orlando

Upon entering through a familiar green pipe, guests in Super Nintendo World can collect gold coins, power up at Toadstool Cafe, or hop behind the wheel of Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge.

Universal Orlando

In addition to Yoshi's Adventure, an omnimover that explores the ins and outs of the land, Epic Universe's Super Nintendo World will also open with Donkey Kong Country and its rollicking, track-jumping Mine Cart Madness roller coaster.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

Inspired by Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts and the Harry Potter series, the 1920s-era, Parisian-inspired Ministry of Magic will be Universal Orlando's third Harry Potter land upon its opening.

While much of the land is still a mystery, fans can expect a new dark ride and the Le Cirque Arcanus stage show.

Dark Universe

Universal Orlando

Dark Universe is an entire land dedicated to Universal Pictures' classic monsters and the location of the eerie and electrifying village of Darkmoor.

Universal Orlando

Here, guests can ride Curse of the Werewolf, a roller coaster escape ride through the forest, and Dark Universe Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, which is an intense dark ride inside Frankenstein Manor where monsters are on the loose.

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Universal Orlando

Based on the How to Train Your Dragon film franchise, Isle of Berk is a family-friendly Viking-themed world lifted straight from the screen.

Universal Orlando

Along with The Untrainable Dragon stage show, honorary Vikings can battle aboard the Fyre Drill boat ride or train themselves for dragon flight with Dragon Racer's Rally and Hiccup's Wing Gliders roller coaster.

Still, that's not all that's opening at Universal Epic Universe in 2025.

A trio of new resort hotels with connections to Epic Universe are also set to debut, several of which have specific opening windows.

Universal Orlando

The first of Universal Orlando's "epic" expansion to open to the public on January 21, 2025, is the Stella Nova Resort.

Inspired by Celestial Park, spiraling galaxies, and distant stars, Stella Nova's astronomical aesthetic complements its sister resort, Universal Terra Luna.

Opening on February 25, 2025, Terra Luna boasts a planetary theme with a described "landing zone within an awe-inspiring solar system."

The true star of Epic Universe's hotel lineup is the Universal Helios Grand Hotel which can be found inside of the upcoming park.

Universal Orlando

This accommodation destination combines the celestial and planetary themes with luxury; and in addition to letting guests sleep inside a theme park, the hotel also features a special entrance into Epic Universe.

Much like Epic Universe, Grand Helios is only listed as opening in 2025.

While nothing has been confirmed, there are rumors claiming Universal Orlando intends to greenlight additional attractions for Epic Universe following the park's 2025 debut.

Theories range from a Creature from the Black Lagoon-inspired ride to more experiences inspired by the Super Mario franchise.

For now, that remains to be seen. But if speculation that Epic Universe could open earlier than anticipated proves true, perhaps there's truth to Universal Orlando wanting to immediately build more rides, especially since the new park is expected to draw significant crowds in 2025.

Perhaps Universal Orlando feels it needs more attractions to meet demand?

As Universal Epic Universe continues its march toward its 2025 debut, fans should expect to hear more about its lands, attractions, and accommodations, as well as actual opening dates for the park and its flagship resort.