Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort's latest theme park got an official update regarding its opening date.

In August 2019, Universal Orlando revealed plans for its fourth theme park, adding to its existing attractions, including the themed water park, Volcano Bay. Construction faced setbacks in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but recommenced in March 2021.

With construction in full swing, theme park enthusiasts are excited to learn when exactly Epic Universe will open to the public.

During a recent Comcast Corporation earnings call, it was confirmed Universal's Epic Universe is on schedule to open in 2025.

President of Comcast Michael J. Cavanagh said, "We come to completion of Epic in 2025, rolling into 2025..."

In addition, Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts stated, "[They] expect to open [Epic Universe] in '25."

He also had high praise for the CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences Mark Woodbury:

"And I give Mark Woodbury and the entire team at Universal incredible kudos to coordinate something of the scale and magnitude that's being built."

Roberts mentioned this is "maybe the most exciting project" to happen since Comcast bought NBCUniversal in 2011:

"It's completely original. It's maybe the most exciting project I've seen since we bought NBCUniversal getting built. I think it's the first new entire theme park in decades in the U.S. And we're so excited. "

Adding to the park's progress, the CEO mentioned that soon the Board of Directors will be taking a trip to Orlando, something Universal "hasn't ever done before:"

"We're taking the Board of Directors to see the construction in the next couple of weeks, which is something we don't -- haven't ever done before. So I think you all want to be there."

When Does Epic Universe Theme Park Open?

There is a precise opening date for one aspect of Epic Universe, its first hotel.

Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort will provide guests with an opportunity for a comfortable stay and tranquil retreats just steps away from the theme park.

Stella Nova Resort opens on January 21, 2025, followed by Terra Luna Resort on February 25, 2025, per Click Orlando.

This will allow travelers to stay near Epic Universe, which will be especially helpful when the theme park opens over the summer of 2025.

Construction is progressing well, with Universal officially unveiling the new worlds of Epic Universe: Super Nintendo World, Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, Dark Universe (Universal Monsters), and How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk.

Given the promising update from the company, Epic Universe appears on track to open in 2025, most likely during May or June.

All three previous Universal Orlando theme parks (Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay) opened their door during either May or June.

It's more than likely that Universal sticks to this tradition, drawing in those ravenous summer crowds from across the globe.