Epic Universe Wants You to Avoid 1 'Big Mistake' While at the Park

There's something Universal doesn't want its guests to do at the resort's groundbreaking new theme park. Universal Epic Universe and its five immersive lands have been dominating headlines due to their stunning design and buzzworthy rides (check out Epic Universe's 8 biggest rides here). Still, now that the park is open, park goers should know there is a wrong way to experience Universal Orlando's latest and perhaps greatest achievement.

For one of Epic Universe's five lands, the park returned to Universal Studios' cinematic roots with Dark Universe. In this world, classic Universal Monsters dwell in the moody, gothic village of Darkmoor. Here, guests will find Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, a thrilling attraction housed inside the sprawling Frankenstein Manor, the Burning Blade Tavern (whose blades catch on fire every 15 minutes), Ygor hauling a mysterious bag through the land, or musicians telling the tale of Darkmoor and its inhabitants, and more.

On the cobblestoned streets of Darkmoor, The Direct was able to speak with Peter Carsillo, the Senior Creative Director of Dark Universe and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, who not only warned guests about a "mistake" they shouldn't make about the park but shared how Epic Universe is "a thesis statement" on how live entertainment brings themed environments to life:

"I think all of Epic Universe is a thesis statement on how live entertainment brings life to these places. We can build anything, but it's the people, right, that bring it to life. You meet characters like Igor or the bride and the Frankenstein monster or the monster hunter in Burning Blade. They fill you in with so much detail."

Given that Dark Universe is only one land and far from the park's largest, its roster of live entertainers is impressive. But it's worth noting that Epic Universe's decision to populate all five of the park's lands with character actors and musicians is rare since other theme parks have opted for less live entertainment in recent years.

In continuing to discuss the importance of live entertainment, Carsillo revealed what he feels is the "biggest mistake" guests can make at Epic Universe, and that's thinking that "it's just about the rides:"

"I think the biggest mistake you can do coming to Epic Universe is to think that it's just about the rides. When you come here, when you walk through these lands and you feel like you're in Wizarding Paris, you feel like you're in Darkmoor, or inside a video game in Nintendo, it's not just about I got on a ride and got off a ride. It's about the whole experience and sharing those memories with your family. That to me is what makes Epic Universe so different."

In addition to Dark Universe, Epic Universe's other four lands consist of an expanded Super Nintendo World, which includes Donkey Kong Country, Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk. Universal Epic Universe officially opened to the public on May 22, 2025.

Is Epic Universe Changing How Guests Visit Theme Parks?

Today, theme park guests across the country flock through the turnstiles armed with time-saving strategies and goals of crossing off as many coasters and thrill rides as possible. And granted, Epic Universe certainly gives guests reason to do just that thanks to new cutting-edge rides like Battle at the Ministry, Monsters Unchained, Stardust Racers, and Hiccup's Wing Gliders (have you heard the reactions to the live-action How to Train Your Dragon?) However, each immersive land at Universal's new park is a complete thematic experience.

The entertainment, gift shops, restaurants, employee costumes, and even the bathrooms are themed to each distinct land and extension of the story. Furthermore, major efforts were taken to make every corner as detailed and realistic as possible, from the to-scale Parisian buildings in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Battle at the Ministry to, as Carsillo revealed, the hand-sculpted, hand-painted structures and facades at Darkmoor.

Therefore, if guests rush from one ride queue to another, they will make the mistake Epic Universe's creative director was talking about, which is the "whole experience" each land provides, which is fully brought to life by live entertainers.