I Visited Universal Epic Universe for 3 Days - This Is What Impressed Me the Most

For the first time in over 25 years, a new major theme park is joining the ranks of Orlando's roster of themed entertainment, and after spending several days exploring Universal Orlando's new park and its accommodations, I'm here to report that this one hits different.

Universal Orlando invited The Direct to Universal Epic Universe's multi-day opening media event, and this is my day-to-day chronicle of how this history-making experience went down, the park's hits and misses, and how it differs from the competition.

Day 1: Universal Orlando's New Resorts & VIP Tour

Technically, this event kicked off a full day before the media were allowed inside Epic Universe. This is because Universal Orlando didn't just build a new park but also three new hotels with access to that park: the Stella Nova Resort, the Terra Luna Resort, and the Grand Helios Resort.

Stella Nova Resort

Loews Hotels

The Stella Nova Resort is considered a "Prime Value Hotel," meaning it belongs in Universal's budget-friendly hotel bracket. However, as someone with extensive experience at other theme park "value" hotels, Stella Nova is a huge upgrade.

While the space-inspired theming of Stella Nova and its sister resort, Terra Luna, may not be as strong as other theme park resorts, the rooms are immaculate and surprisingly spacious, the food was fantastic (there's even a Starbucks counter for your theme park caffeination needs); and in addition to free shuttles to and from all of Universal Orlando's theme parks and CityWalk, there's a walking path to Epic Universe.

Universal Helios Grand Hotel

The Direct

While I was able to stay at Stella Luna throughout the event, Universal invited the media to preview the Universal Helios Grand Hotel on the first day.

This Mediterranean-inspired Loews hotel, which belongs to Universal's luxurious "Signature Collection" of hotels, is the first resort built inside a theme park and offers a wide range of perks, from a dedicated entrance into Epic Universe to a rooftop bar with aerial views, resort rooms with windows overlooking the park, and Early Park Admission, meaning resort guests can enter the park a WHOLE HOUR before the public.

VIP Tour

The Direct

To cap off the first day, Universal whisked The Direct to Universal Studios and the Islands of Adventure park to experience a VIP Tour. This kind of experience is available for the public to purchase, and Universal not only wanted the media to see their past record of work but also show movie and theme park fans how they too can skip the lines.

The tour kicked off with back-to-back home runs, specifically Islands of Adventure's Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and the VelociCoaster. The former is a Wizarding World outdoor coaster aboard a motorcycle (or sidecar) through ruins and brimming with surprises you would never see coming. The latter? A Jurassic World-themed, high-speed roller coaster through a raptor paddock with a described "Mosasaurus roll" over the park's lagoon that I have yet to recover from (but can't wait to experience again!)

After a ride on the Hogwarts Express to Universal Studios Florida, the tour featured a spin on Diagon Alley's Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, The Mummy, and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man. Now, while VIP Tours are an additional cost, it's an upgrade this theme park nerd is already considering on her own dime, especially now that Epic Universe has been added to the roster.

Day 2: Epic Universe Preview

It finally happened. The second day of the event began with a morning stroll through Epic Universe's Celestial Park on the way to the portal opening of How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk.

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

"We, My Friends, Have Dragons!"

The Direct

Based on the How to Train Your Dragon animated franchise and set between the second and third films, Universal Orlando granted us free run of this massive land for the morning which I began with a literal spin on Dragon's Racers Rally, where you soar like a dragon but control your flight's thrill level (those with the skills can actually barrel roll). The only problem? It's low capacity, meaning you're going to wait a while, and the ride itself may be a little too short to warrant that. But the real star of this land? Hiccup's Wing Gliders.

The Direct

After having ridden Hagrid's Magical Motorbike Adventure and the VelociCoaster less than 24 hours earlier, it's saying something that this family coaster is one of Universal's best. While there are no inversions, it manages to simulate dragon flight while gliding all throughout the land, including over the water. Plus, there are animatronics (including Toothless!) and that How to Train Your Dragon score. No notes.

Other experiences to be had on Isle of Berk include the Fyre Drille, a boat ride (this is a Viking land after all), the cutest meet and greet in existence with Toothless at Haddock Paddock, multiple restaurants like Mead Hall, and interactions with walk-around characters like Asterid, the Night Lights, and the hilarious Ruffnut and Tuffnut.

The Direct

There's also interactive features, animatronic dragons and sheep, the Viking Training Camp, and The Untrainable Dragon stage show where Toothless and Hiccup literally fly overhead.

Super Nintendo World

"Here We Go!"

Universal Orlando

After lunch at Celestial Park's Pizza Moon, which looks like you're dining in a vintage pop-up book, Universal opened the next Epic Universe portal for Super Nintendo World.

Unlike Epic Universe's other lands, Super Nintendo World is not original. Other versions exist at both Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood. However, Epic Universe's version is more akin to Japan's thanks to the inclusion of Donkey Kong Country and the Mine-Cart Madness coaster.

Naturally, I warp-piped my way to the Mine-Cart Madness coaster as soon as possible because it simulates jumping the track (just like a video game) and without the use of screens. Side Note: The coaster utilizes an omnimover-style boarding process, meaning the ride vehicles don't stop which significantly helps to cut down guests' wait times. Plus, the queue is packed with details and Easter eggs, including an ode to the original Donkey Kong game.

So here's my take on Mine-Cart Madness. I love the concept, and it's extremely well-executed, but it's rough. I was so uncomfortable that I couldn't wait for the ride to end! For now, I may have to enjoy this one from a concept perspective only.

Universal Studios Hollywood

As for Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, which is an interactive Mario Kart attraction, is a replica of its Japanese and Hollywood predecessors, and I can attest that the Rainbow Road finale and the practical sets are great. But the 3D animated overlay? Not so much. Still, that queue! I can honestly say I've been to Bower's Castle and didn't want to leave.

The Direct

Super Nintendo World's third attraction is Yoshi's Adventure, a slow-moving, kid-friendly ride with fantastic views of the multi-level land and its details. But rides are just the start of this land's activities thanks to meet-and-greets with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Donkey Kong, as well as interactive games and ways to collect coins with Power-Up Bands. The only downside? The bands cost $45, plus tax.

Day 3 - Epic Universe Preview

The third and final day of Universal's Epic Universe event was the busiest by far. It began with passing through the spooky purple portal of Dark Universe, home of Darkmoor Village and populated by the classic Universal Monsters.

Dark Universe

"It's Alive!"

NBC Universal

Darkmoor Village inside of Dark Universe is a crumbling, gothic hamlet, filled with gift shops, dining, and meet and greets, and which leads guests to the truly electrifying Frankenstein Manor, home of the land's keystone ride: Monsters Unleashed: The Frankenstein Experiment. Now, theme park veterans are familiar with park's creating gorgeous facades for rides that are only visible from afar. But this castle? Guests enter through the front door, pass through its various rooms, and even ascend the grand staircase on the way to see Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's work (the great-great-granddaughter of Dr. Henry Frankenstein, who clearly inherited his ego).

Monsters Unchained uses the same ride system as Universal Studios' Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and asks the question of who's "the real monster," all while Dr. Victoria struggles to contain Dracula in the castle's catacombs. Along the way, a whole horde of creepy creatures is, well, unleashed. The consensus among guests is that the ride's 14 ambitious animatronics are the real draw, including an impressive 9-foot-tall Frankenstein Monster in the ride's preshow.

Darkmoor Village is also home to Curse of the Werewolf, a spinning coaster, Das Stakehouse (do not ask for garlic here, I'm not kidding), and The Burning Blade Tavern, a lounge housed under the burning mill from 1931's Frankenstein. And, yes, the windmill catches on fire every 15 minutes (just listen for the bell tower to know when), and angry villagers and their torches can be seen and heard through the trees!

Celestial Park's Stardust Racers

The Direct

During a lunch break in Celestial Park (which I have thoughts on, keep reading), I seized the moment to ride Stardust Racers, a dual-tracked coaster where guests ride streaming "comets" through the sky at 62 mph up to 133 feet and, at times, intertwining with the other coaster track upside down.

Now, I have a confession. In my book, this coaster may have taken the roller coaster crown from VelociCoaster. It is a spiritual experience. But making it even better is its nighttime lighting package, where the coaster trains move like comets streaking through the sky. Another win is the Back to the Future "flux capacitor" Easter eggs mounted on the back of the coaster cars. Is this nostalgia-laden detail also a hint about Universal Orlando's future plans?

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

"For In Dreams We Enter a World That Is Entirely Our Own"

Universal Orlando

After lunch and a Stardust Racers ride (but not in that order), Universal Orlando opened the portal to the resort's third Wizarding World of Harry Potter land which is set in 1920s Paris and inspired by the Fantastic Beasts film franchise.

While Universal Orlando's previous Harry Potter lands are the definition of immersion and detail, Ministry of Magic raised the bar once more with its to-scale replica of Parisian streets and thoroughfares. No question, this is quality on the level of the world's best theme parks.

Here, park goers will find two attractions. The first is Cirque Arcanu, a show located inside the land's circus tent, and the second is Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, which may have the single greatest queue experience in history and, depending on who you ask, may be Epic Universe's best ride. I should also mention it involves time travel and two Harry Potter franchises.

Guests enter Battle at the Ministry's somewhat nondescript queue through the Floo Network fireplaces (and puffs of green smoke!), transporting them from 1920s Paris to the 1990s Ministry of Magic and into the largest, most immersive queue I've ever experienced. And yes, in case you're wondering, it does top Rise of the Resistance's Star Destroyer hangar at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge.

The Direct

From here, guests plunge deeper into the Ministry, passing through Dolores Umbridge's office, before boarding a posh elevator (that moves in more directions than just up and down) to attend her trial. But while seated aboard, Dolores Umbridge attempts to escape. Riders then join Ron, Hermione, Harry, and Higgledy in a chse through the Ministry which involves massive show sets and the most life-like animatronic I have ever seen. And trust me, Harry Potter knowledge is not necessary to fully enjoyed this experience.

Universal Orlando

Since this Wizarding World is set in Paris, food is a big deal, and here, travelers can visit Bar Moonshine, the somewhat hidden Le Gobelet Noir, and Café L'air De La Sirène.

The Direct

The cafe is not a table service restaurant, but it looks like it should be with its luxurious Art Nouveau stylings and picturesque Parisian sidewalk seating. And, yes, of course, there's a Butterbeer Cart (and Butterbeer crepes!), and I can confirm that Butterbeer is just as delicious in Paris as it is in Hogwarts or Diagon Alley.

Grand Opening Celebration

After Universal whisked us back to the Stella Nova Resort for a break, we were shuttled back to Epic Universe's front entrance to enter via the Chronos Tower. Not only is this emerald structure the main gate, but it's also the park's icon. And, according to the lore, it harnesses energy from the universe to transport park goers to Celestial Park (which truly lives up to its name) and other themed worlds.

After a stroll down the "blue" carpet, we were all turned loose inside the park for the evening and to experience it after dark! After perusing Celestial Park's gift shops, including Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets and North Star Wintry Wonders, where a simulated snow shower was taking place outside, I headed towards one of the few attractions I had yet to experience, Constellation Carousel.

Carousel might be part of its name, but Constellation Carousel is nothing like what you're thinking. Set on the water and housed under a constellation-like dome, seven different turntables move each of the individual animals (which are embedded with sparkly LEDs) in directions you wouldn't expect.

As the sun went down, Celestial Park's gardens and fountains began to glow, as did the themed portals to the different lands, all offering a different experience after dark. Then, to cap off the event, Constellation Park's fountains put on a spectacular show with speeches by Universal Destinations and Experiences CEO Mark Woodbury and Steven Spielberg, before a truly "epic" drone display over the Grand Helios Hotel.

While the opening of a new ride, hotel, or show is always an event, a new theme park is entertainment history; and after spending two days in this park, I can safely say Epic Universe met the moment and is the best and most cohesive park Universal has ever produced.

Furthermore, Epic Universe shows that Universal can deliver a park with the artistry, character, and storytelling previously only Disney could accomplish. If this kicks off a new arms race in the form of theme park entertainment, I'm honored to say I was there to witness the start.