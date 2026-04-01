Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Big Spoilers Secretly Revealed In New Trailer

Tom Holland's Spider-Man is one of the MCU's heroes who keeps getting more complicated with every film. Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Peter Parker erasing himself from the memories of everyone he loved, trading his entire personal life for the world's safety. Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up a couple of years after those life-changing events, and the first trailer makes clear that Peter hasn't exactly landed on his feet.

Set to hit theaters on July 31 and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Brand New Day finds Peter Parker juggling college life, a new roster of street-level villains, and the sting of watching MJ build a life without him. The trailer is dense with information, and fans enjoyed every bit of it. MCU aficionados have rewatched it so many times that it's now one of the most viewed MCU trailers ever.

However, even if you're one of those who have obsessed over it and nitpicked so many details, the background music keeps ringing in your subconscious; there are still a couple of spoilers you probably missed. Of course, these tiny but key details carry massive implications for Peter Parker/Spider-Man heading into the film.

Marvel/Sony Hide Huge Spoilers In Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Trailer

Tramell Tillman's William Metzger Meets Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

Damage Control has been a thorn in Spider-Man's side since Spider-Man: Homecoming, but the agency is getting a new face in Brand New Day. Tramell Tillman, known for his chilling work as Milchick in Severance, is reportedly playing William Metzger, Damage Control's new director.

What makes his trailer appearance notable is who Metzger is meeting with: Spider-Man. Metzger does not appear to be interested in the man under the mask, but the hero himself, and his tone is surprisingly friendly, which suggests there isn’t an initial hostility between the two. Spider-Man's head appears briefly at the corner of the screen in this scene, so it's easy to miss who Metzger is talking to.

In the trailer, Metzger references a threat he describes as something they "can't control" and "can't even see," believed to be Sadie Sink's mystery character. The actress is rumoured to be playing the mutant Jean Grey. The film's synopsis mentions that Spider-Man is pulled into a web of mysteries, likely tied to the character Sadie Sink plays. In the teaser, we see this character demonstrate bizarre body-hopping abilities, wreaking havoc across New York.

Damage Control likely can’t contain a mutant with these insane powers on their own, so Metzgar seeks Spider-Man's help. The pair will likely form a temporary alliance to put a stop to this menace. This will be an interesting storyline given that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will go into full investigator mode, a trait popular with Andrew Garfield's web crawler.

Spider-Man Fights the Hand Without His Mask

Marvel Studios

The Hand makes its big-screen MCU debut in Brand New Day, taking on Spider-Man inside what appears to be a prison. The ancient ninja order has a long history in the street-level corner of the MCU, surfacing in the Netflix Defenders Saga across Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. Their arrival in a theatrical Spider-Man film is one many fans did not expect since they're primarily a Daredevil character. This has led many people to suspect that Matt Murdock could show up in the film.

That aside, the detail that stands out, though, is the mask. Peter is not wearing it during the fight. He is going toe-to-toe with a lethal organization of trained killers while his face is fully exposed.

The Hand operates on a large scale and has ties to crime organizations, resurrection rituals, and centuries of institutional knowledge. Members of the Hand getting a clear look at Spider-Man's face during that prison fight is interesting and makes one wonder about the implications.

Brand New Day has already established that Peter Parker has no safety net of known allies who remember who he is. So Peter's identity becoming compromised shouldn’t be too much of an issue, as there are no relations the Hand can harm to get to him.

Also, in this combat scene, Peter appears much stronger and more dangerous. He has organic webbing by the time the film gets to that point, and the tensile strength of his webs is amazing. They shatter the blade of one Hand member like it's made of glass. By the time Spidey is done with them, there's a big chance they won’t like to mess with him much in the future.

It is also worth noting that reports have suggested the Hand will return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, which ties the events of Brand New Day directly to the Disney+ street-level corner of the MCU.

Eman Esfandi May Be Playing One of Marvel's Most Disliked Characters

Marvel Studios

The trailer spends real time on MJ's new life, and the emotional gut-punch of it lands as intended. Peter watches from across the room at a house party as MJ, who no longer remembers him, smiles as a handsome young man runs his hands through her hair. This person is played by Eman Esfandi, the Ahsoka star who brought Ezra Bridger to live-action in the Star Wars universe.

Esfandi plays MJ's boyfriend in Brand New Day. His role as MJ's lover has fans convinced he's bringing Paul Rabin, one of the most divisive figures in recent Spider-Man comics history, to life. Paul debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #1 in 2022, during the Zeb Wells run. He is not a villain. He, in fact, seems like a decent, supportive partner to MJ, and this is part of why fans despise him.

Paul exists in the comics as a man who occupies the place Peter should, turning readers against the character. Many comic fans believe he lacks personality and got MJ on a silver platter. Esfandi's character in Brand New Day would mirror this dynamic, placing Peter in the position of watching MJ thrive with someone else while he remains, as the trailer puts it, just "the friendly neighbor."

Keith David Has a Role In Brand New Day

NBC

The Brand New Day trailer features the unmistakable voice of Keith David narrating over footage of Peter Parker undergoing what appears to be a biological transformation. "Spiders have three life cycles," the voice explains. "When between cycles, it can leave the spider vulnerable to threats."

David is a legendary character actor and prolific voice performer with deep roots in superhero media. He voiced FBI Agent Mosley in Spider-Man: The Animated Series and Tombstone in The Spectacular Spider-Man, in addition to Black Panther in Fantastic Four: The Animated Series and Nick Fury in the 2013 video game Marvel Heroes. He also has a history with DC animation, appearing in The Flash, Justice League, and Teen Titans.

His role in Brand New Day isn’t entirely clear, but one theory is that he could be playing Spencer Smythe, a Marvel Comics character who is an expert in both spiders and robotics, whose expertise aligns with the trailer narration. Another possibility is Miles Warren, the biochemist and future Jackal, given that Warren is separately rumored to appear in the film as an antagonist.