Scrapped Deadpool & Wolverine Character Gets Officially Immortalized By Marvel

Marvel and Hot Toys officially unveiled a new Deadpool Variant figure, and the scrapped character from Deadpool & Wolverine looks great. The 2024 MCU crossover, featuring Deadpool and Wolverine, included a final battle against an army of Deadpool Variants called the Deadpool Corps. Some of the key Deadpool Variants introduced in the movie were Lady Deadpool, Nicepool, Headpool, Kidpool, and Cowboypool, leading to an all-out brutal battle until Peter distracted them with friendship.

Hot Toys revealed the first look at its new Wolverinepool figure, immortalizing a scrapped Deadpool and Wolverine character. Wolverinepool was a Deadpool Variant initially planned for Deadpool & Wolverine, but ultimately scrapped.

Hot Toys

In Marvel Comics, Wolverinepool is a member of the Deadpool Corps, and he originated from a universe where Wade underwent the Weapon X program.

While he already has Wade's signature regenerative healing factor, Wolverinepool also possesses adamantium-coated bones and retractable claws.

Hot Toys

Wolverinepool made his debut in the Deadpool Kills Deadpool storyline, showcasing a mix of Deadpool's wisecracking humor with Wolverine's reckless rage.

Hot Toys

Concept artist David Masson highlighted the unused Wolverinepool design on Instagram, showcasing a hybrid Deadpool-and-Wolverine aesthetic, complete with wings from his cowl and the X-Men hero's adamantium claws.

Instagram

This latest Hot Toys figure features 30 points of articulation, three pairs of interchangeable eyepieces, and a newly developed body armor plating that is more tactical and armored than standard Deadpool.

Hot Toys

The Hot Toys figure features an accurate interpretation of Masson's Wolverinepool concept art, blending Deadpool's red-and-black aesthetic with Wolverine's claw-wielding brutality.

Hot Toys

This Hot Toys exclusive figure is available in a limited quantity of 2000 pieces in selected markets. It features eight interchangeable hands, including two katanas with scabbards that magnetically attach to the back of the figure and dual pistols.

Hot Toys

The pair of claws also has translucent slashing effects that can be worth including for impact poses.

Hot Toys

This figure also features a display base inspired by the Deadpool & Wolverine movie aesthetic, including its logo, claw motif, and character nameplate.

Hot Toys

This is a full overview of the different accessories and design of Hot Toys' Wolverinepool figure:

Hot Toys

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool and Wolverine premiered in theaters on July 26.

Will Wolverinepool Appear in Future MCU Movies?

Hot Toys leaned into fan demand for Wolverinepool to create this brand-new one-sixth-scale collectible figure, playfully paying tribute to the movie's meta-humor. This high-end collectible is a major figure for collectors looking to build a strong Deadpool display in their collection.

At this stage, it is unknown if Wolverinepool will ever appear on-screen, considering that the Multiverse Saga is winding down. The fact that What If...? already ended its run also diminishes the chances of its debut, considering that this project was the one better suited to highlight the character even in a cameo role.

Some have theorized that Wolverinepool could make a hilarious addition to Avengers: Secret Wars, whether as a cameo, a joke, or even a sly Easter egg. If Marvel delivers on that idea, it would serve as a perfect, chaotic capstone to the Multiverse Saga, especially given the major roles Deadpool and Wolverine have played in moving the story forward.