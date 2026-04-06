Marvel Studios Finally Unleashes Another Great Female TV Villain

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 pushed another great female villain to the forefront on Disney+. The sophomore run of the Charlie Cox-led series is pulling out all the stops in the fight for New York, and the show made Vanessa Fisk an integral part of the ongoing clash between Mayor Fisk and Daredevil. After Season 1 fully transformed Vanessa into a true Queenpin, Season 2 showed that her influence feels even more central as Mayor Fisk's reign of terror in New York continues.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 cemented Vanessa Fisk as a strong villain, as evidenced by her increased role in the early episodes of the show's current run on Disney+. Episode 1 established Vanessa as deeply embedded in the power structure, managing Fisk's darker dealings behind the scenes and keeping criminal underbosses in line. She became a full-blown villain after being responsible for Foggy Nelson's death.

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While Vanessa betrayed Fisk during his absence by having an affair with Adam, she proved her allegiance to him by killing Adam in cold blood, thereby strengthening their relationship in Daredevil: Born Again.

As Vanessa continues to become an integral part of Mayor Fisk's continued efforts to maintain control amid the growing resistance, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 2 showed Vanessa being more wary about Bullseye being a free man, indicating her vulnerability despite her usual calm demeanor in the face of pressure.

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In Season 2, Episode 2, the tense meeting with Governor Marge McCaffrey highlighted Vanessa Fisk's growing importance, as she remained composed and unflappable while the powerful politician passionately debated control over New York and the limits of Fisk's authority.

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Vanessa has shown that she is willing to do whatever it takes to maintain her hold on power, even though she is paranoid that Dex, the MCU's deadliest assassin, will take her out at any time.

Season 2, Episode 2 even made her more dangerous, as she managed to obtain a gun for herself, noting that it is a "well-thought-out want" rather than a need. This proves that she is capable of being a ruthless monster when given the chance, and her unpredictability sets her apart.

Every Notable Female Villain on Disney+

Najma

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Ms. Marvel revealed Najma as one of the main big bads in the Iman Vellani-led series.

Najma served as the powerful leader of the Clandestines, a group of exiled Djinn from the Noor Dimension. In the Disney+ series, she sought Kamala Khan's bangle that grants her powers.

While she was initially portrayed as a protective figure, Najma eventually became ruthless, resorting to brutal tactics to capture Kamala for her own group's gain.

Ammit

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As the Devourer of the Dead, Ammit is an ancient Egyptian deity who served as Khonshu's major rival in Moon Knight.

While all she ever wanted was to have a pure world, Ammit has a twisted form of justice, judging people for crimes they might commit in the future. Ammit was freed by her avatar, Arthur Harrow, leading to an all-out duel between her and Khonshu in the Moon Knight finale.

Ammit was ultimately defeated after she was kept in place inside the human body of Harrow following a ritual performed by Steven Grant and Layla El-Faouly. She was eventually killed after Jake Lockley assassinated Harrow on Khonshu's orders.

Karli Morgenthau

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The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced Karli Morgenthau as the leader of the Flag-Smashers, a group dedicated to restoring the borderless world that existed during the Blip.

Karli's reckless moves against the government practically transformed her into a terrorist due to the calculated bombings and attacks they utilized, but at the cost of innocent lives as collateral damage. While she was portrayed as a well-intentioned extremist, the fact that she went over the line by killing innocents makes her a target for Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

Eleanor Bishop

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Vera Farmiga's Eleanor Bishop is Vanessa Fisk-coded, with the character becoming a secondary antagonist in Hawkeye and forming an uneasy alliance with Wilson Fisk.

What makes her a compelling villain is that she is Kate Bishop's mother, which makes her hard to take down due to their relationship.

Eleanor's villainy stemmed from her self-preservation and ambition, making her cold and calculating, yet open to redemption after Fisk manipulated her into doing his bidding.

Miss Minutes

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While she is deemed cartoonish and branded as the mascot of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), Miss Minutes' heel turn was established in the Loki Season 1 finale after it was revealed that she was deeply loyal to He Who Remains.

Loki eventually learned that Miss Minutes is a manipulative, sadistic character tasked with advancing the TVA's agenda and doing whatever it takes to achieve it.

Ravonna Renslayer

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Ravonna Renslayer was initially portrayed as a high-ranking TVA judge aligned with Owen Wilson's Mobius. However, as Loki's story progressed, Renslayer's ambitions and dedication to preserving the Sacred Timeline slowly turned her into a villain. Renslayer also withheld the truth about the TVA's origins, making her less trustworthy.

Ultimately, Ravonna transitioned from a bureaucratic do-gooder to a more personal threat that represents authoritarian control and the dangers of how unchecked loyalty can transform anyone into a full-blown villain.

Echo

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Maya Lopez (aka Echo) began as a secondary antagonist in Hawkeye, blinded by her loyalty to Wilson Fisk and deeply rooted in seeking vengeance against Ronin for her father's death. She also served as the second-in-command of the Tracksuit Mafia, leading violent pursuits and criminal operations.

While she was no doubt vengeful and dangerous, Echo eventually transitioned into an anti-hero after cutting her ties with Fisk, ultimately leading to her own spinoff on Disney+.

Val

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Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Val) made her debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier by recruiting John Walker as a member of her own covert team for her organization, O.X.E. (which is later unpacked in Thunderbolts*).

As a shady government operative and a master manipulator, Val's influence from the Disney+ shows carried over to the big screen, with Thunderbolts* showing the full extent of her evil plans and her role as a puppet master manipulating key events behind the scenes.

Agatha Harkness

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Agatha Harkness is perhaps one of, if not the, standout female villain on Disney+, making a profound impact on WandaVision alongside Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. She is a powerful witch who, over the years, murdered her own coven for power, with her full backstory revealed in her own spinoff, Agatha All Along.

While many would argue that she is now an anti-hero after the events of Agatha All Along, there is no doubt that Agatha remains power-hungry and manipulative, which makes her a compelling character no matter which side she is on.