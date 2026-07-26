James Gunn's DCU Is Officially Bringing Back 1 Key SnyderVerse Hero

One fan-favorite SnyderVerse hero will be utilized once again as part of James Gunn's DCU. Following Gunn's takeover of DC Studios in the wake of Snyder's exit, dozens of roles were recast before new takes on heroes like Superman, the Green Lantern, and other DC Comics a-listers were brought to the big screen. However, this does not mean that there will not be a few holders from Snyder's time acting as the main creative voice for DC's biggest names.

At the 2026 Annecy Animation Festival, DC Studios confirmed that King Shark will return in Season 2 of the animated Creature Commandos series. This comes after the bipedal talking shark had a short cameo in Season 1's final episode as part of the new Task Force M roster. He is also expected to be more deeply explored in Season 2 with a backstory that has not been delivered in past projects.

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King Shark becomes the first character to debut in a SnyderVerse project before continuing into new projects in James Gunn's DC Universe. Initially, Sylvester Stallone (voice) and Steve Agee (motion capture) brought the role to life in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in 2021, which was released as part of Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe. Over a year after its release, Gunn was named co-CEO of the newly formed DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, giving him the chance to create his own take on the greater DC story.

Other DCEU-Connected Heroes Appearing in Future DCU Projects

Blue Beetle

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Xolo Maridueña made his DCU debut in 2023, starring as Jaime Reyes in the long-awaited Blue Beetle solo movie. Originally released during the transition period between Snyder and Gunn's tenures at DC, this movie highlighted Reyes' origin story: after graduating from college, he finds a piece of alien biotechnology called the Scarab and becomes its host, gaining an indestructible suit of armor and incredible powers.

In mid-July, Variety reported that Maridueña will finally reprise his role, playing a part in 2027's Man of Tomorrow. He will officially make the jump from the SnyderVerse to James Gunn's DCU for the first time.

Hawkgirl

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Isabela Merced joined the DC Universe in 2025's Superman, playing the classic DC heroine Hawkgirl. Known for her massive wings, strength, and battle cry, she flew into action alongside David Corenswet's Superman in the DCU's first movie.

She later appeared in the first episode of DC Studios' Peacemaker Season 2, showing up in the "previously on" section at the start of Episode 1. Here, she was one of the new members of the DCU's Justice Gang, which replaced the DCEU's Justice League in the cameo moment at the end of Season 1 that featured Ezra Miller's Flash and Jason Momoa's Aquaman.

Mr. Terrific

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After playing the mutant Darwin in 2011's X-Men: First Class, Edi Gathegi returned to the superhero genre to play Mr. Terrific in 2025's Superman. Known for being one of the smartest characters in the DCU, Mr. Terrific came in with no reservations, using his T-spheres and his brilliance to take down countless enemies in battle.

Mr. Terrific was another hero who made a cameo in Peacemaker Season 2, coming in with the Justice Gang and helping replace the former heroes in the DCEU's Justice League.

Guy Gardner

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Along with the rest of the Justice Gang, Nathan Fillion joined James Gunn's DCU as Guy Gardner, this franchise's first official Green Lantern Corps member. Boasting a massive ego and not much common sense, Gardner stood front and center with the Justice Gang, protecting Metropolis with the powers he obtained with the Green Lantern ring.

He also showed up next to Mr. Terrific, Hawkgirl, David Corenswet's Superman, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl in the redone opening of Peacemaker Season 2.

Rick Flag Sr.

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Making his first movie appearance in Superman, Frank Grillo jumped from the MCU to the DCU for a role as Rick Flag Sr. Coming in as Rick Flag Jr.'s father, Sr. works as the director of ARGUS, hoping to take Superman in after the video from his parents is fully translated and revealed to the public.

He first played the role in Creature Commandos Season 1, which was originally developed as a DCEU show before becoming the first project in the new DCU. He then played a big role in Peacemaker Season 2, which continued the story laid out in the SnyderVerse during Peacemaker Season 1.