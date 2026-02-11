Moana 3 Finally Gets A Positive Update

A report revealed the first update about Moana 3 in a long time. Disney looks to be going all-in on expanding the Moana franchise, between the animated threequel, upcoming live-action adaptation, and more from Disney Parks. That should come as no surprise, given that Moana 2 grossed over $1 billion, while the 2016 original has consistently been the most-watched movie on Disney+.

Scooper Daniel Richtman offered some much-needed positive news for Moana 3, revealing that "Disney [is] already working" on the threequel. Development having already begun marks a major improvement from the franchise's last sequel turnaround, as Moana 2 didn't begin development (originally as a Disney+ series) until 2020, roughly four years after the first movie.

The Disney threequel probably won't be getting much in the way of official news for some time, but that doesn't mean that Maui and Moana will be hidden from the public eye. The sea-faring duo will be back in theaters on July 10 for a live-action remake of the 2016 original, starring Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga'aia.

While Moana has been recast with a younger actress for the live-action remake, Auliʻi Cravalho ought to return alongside Johnson for Moana 3, although nothing is official regarding its casting or release for the time being.

When Will Moana 3 Be Released?

Disney

Walt Disney Animation Studios' history makes it clear that it doesn't rush sequels nor prioritize them over original storytelling. The studio often keeps fans waiting over six years for follow-ups, and, unfortunately, Moana 3 could be the same, as modern animated movies typically take several years to develop.

Depending on how long Disney waits after the last movie's 2024 release to begin development on Moana 3, fans may not see the story continue until at least 2029, especially with two Frozen movies on the way to pick up box-office slack.

Moana 2 director David Derrick Jr. teased the threequel's story ahead of official updates, noting the "untapped potential" in Moana's new demigod status. One would imagine that Moana 3 will reunite the titular hero with Maui to resolve the sequel's post-credits scene, which hinted at Matangi and Nalo's villainous return.