Disney Boss Refutes 1 Popular Lie About Their Sequels

As it turns out, one popular Disney Animation myth regarding its sequel is completely untrue, at least according to one executive. In the last decade, Walt Disney Animation delivered six original movies (two of which already spawned follow-ups) and three sequels. Just last year, fans were finally treated to Moana 2, and they will soon return to theaters for Zootopia 2, both of which took over eight years after their originals to finally see the light of day.

Despite that, many are convinced that Disney has its focus dead-set on sequels and not the original storytelling that made it so legendary. This comes after the studio's last non-franchise flick, Wish, became one of 2023's biggest box office flops. Walt Disney Animation Studios' Chief Creative Officer (CCO) Jared Bush recently spoke with Cartoon Brew ahead of Zootopia 2's release and debunked one popular myth about its sequel strategy.

The CCO confirmed that, no, Disney Animation doesn't have an "edict" to prioritize a certain number of sequels and franchise projects and is rather purely driven by storytelling. When asked what kinds of stories he wants to push at Disney, Bush explained why "there's something special about creating something original:"

"Zootopia is a great example: there’s something special about creating something original. It’s become harder to make something wholly new that people are drawn to — but it’s critical. Some new, original idea will always be the thing people want more of in the future."

He went on to refute the myth that, while many believe Disney has a mandate to prioritize sequels and certain projects that tend to draw the most traction and revenue, it is "actually never that:"

"At the same time, we love telling stories we care about and spending more time with characters we love. A common misperception is that there’s an edict saying, “We need this and not this,” or “Do this instead of this.” It’s actually never that."

The Disney Animation CCO revealed the key questions asked when moving forward with new movies that are truly "what matters:"

"It’s always: is this story ready? Is it worth five years and 1,000 people’s lives? Will it stand the test of time? Whether it’s a continuation or something original, we pressure test: is it entertaining enough? Big enough? Is it something we feel we can knock out of the park? That’s what matters."

Walt Disney Animation Studios' full upcoming movie slate can be seen below:

Zootopia 2 - November 26, 2025

- November 26, 2025 Hexed - November 25, 2026

- November 25, 2026 Frozen 3 - November 24, 2027

- November 24, 2027 Frozen 4 - TBD

Disney Has Placed Limits on Its Studios' Storytelling Before

Disney

Disney has been known to impose mandates on its studios that can limit creativity and push them toward certain, more profitable projects. For one, Lucasfilm has reportedly been restricted to developing Star Wars projects exclusively in the wake of Willow and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's disappointing results.

Furthermore, following Disney+'s launch, Marvel Studios faced instructions from CEO Bob Chapek to create as much content as possible for the platform. One director shared a belief that the quantity over quality approach had "killed" Marvel, perhaps spurring recent backlash and struggles to maintain interest.

While Bush may be adamant that creativity, storytelling, quality, and entertainment are king at Walt Disney Animation Studios, there's no denying that there seems to be a particular drive for sequels over original content.

Out of the studio's four upcoming movies, only one, Hexed, is a brand-new IP, while the other three are sequels, two of which are from the Frozen franchise. But that's not to say focusing on fan-favorite worlds is a problem, as long as it is done with a worthwhile story, and not as a simple cash grab.