Spider-Noir’s 6 Villains Get Their Own Trailer: Black Cat, Sandman & More

Half a dozen villains from Amazon Prime Video's Spider-Noir series took the spotlight in a new look at the show. Making Nicolas Cage the oldest actor to ever play Spider-Man, this series will take fans back a century in the timeline to give Ben Reilly his own 1930s-set solo adventure in New York City. Providing a new look at this world-famous character, Spidey will get his shot to fight some iconic villains from his long history in the comics.

Prime Video (via IGN) released a new trailer for Spider-Noir that highlights six of the show's villains. While Cage's Ben Reilly will naturally be the main focus of the story, Spider-Man is known for having, arguably, the greatest rogues' gallery in comic book history. Some of his most iconic villains will be brought into play for this period piece opposite Cage's hero, including some that have never been featured in a live-action setting.

All 6 Villains Featured in New Spider-Noir Trailer

Black Cat

Prime Video

Li Jun Li will deliver a rare live-action interpretation of the Black Cat, who is known in this series as Cat Hardy (similar to her real name, Felicia Hardy, from the comics). Described as a femme fatale-style character, Cat is a lounge singer at The Alcove, a club run by one of the show's other villains, Silvermane.

Cat is in a relationship with Flint Marko in the Spider-Noir series, which is said to be one of the most important plotlines in this show, as it intertwines with both Ben Reilly and Silvermane. While her acrobatic skills and powers have not been shown yet, she is expected to be a key player in Spider-Man's journey.

Sandman

Prime Video

Jack Huston is set to join the Spider-Noir series as Flint Marko/Sandman, previously brought to life in Sam Raimi's movies and the MCU by Thomas Hayden Church. In this series, he will be a more sympathetic character (similar to Church's version), working as a bodyguard for Silvermane and getting into a relationship with Cat Hardy.

This trailer showed off a new take on Sandman's classic powers, with sand running all across his body and Marko showing the ability to control it however he wants. While he has not been shown shapeshifting into different forms yet, his down-to-earth nature as a person has been teased, setting up what should be an intriguing character arc.

Silvermane

Prime Video

Harry Potter and DC veteran Brendan Gleeson will get his shot at a Marvel role in Spider-Noir, playing a scary new character named Silvermane. While he is not yet confirmed to have any superpowers, Silvermane will be a major crime boss in New York City, and he will be this series' ultimate antagonist.

The new trailer teases Silvermane's mansion being burned down, and he is said to get off on power while being smarter than the average antagonist. New footage showed him at the center of a major war brewing in New York City, and his relationship with Ben Reilly will be one of the main focal points of this unique series.

Megawatt

Prime Video

Originally thought to be playing another live-action Electro, Andrew Lewis Campbell will take on a different role in this series as Dirk Leydon, better known as Megawatt. He first appeared in 1993's Spider-Man Unlimited #2, showing off electric-based powers similar to Max Dillon/Electro.

Megawatt is a unique choice for Spider-Noir, as the villain only appeared in 1 Spider-Man issue in all of Marvel comics history.

This new trailer highlighted more of Megawatt's abilities, as he shoots out powerful electric bolts at Cage's hero and punches him in the face with his fists covered in sparks. He is also said to have dreams of succeeding on Broadway, leading to him bringing a sense of theatricality into the equation.

Tombstone

Prime Video

Before Marvin Jones III brings the MCU's Tombstone into play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Abraham Popoola will portray the character for the first time in Spider-Noir. Power-wise, Lonnie Lincoln is best known for his impenetrable skin, and he also boasts impressive levels of strength that make him a tough opponent in any fight.

Speaking with IGN, Popoola described his Tombstone as being a much more interesting version of the character, which will come with a very grounded story in the show. This version will be a World War I veteran, who is searching for a way to get ahead in life as he comes into Silvermane and Spider-Man's paths.

James “Jimmy” Addison

Prime Video

Jack Mikesell's James "Jimmy" Addison marks a new turn for this Marvel show, as Mikesell plays a villain who is not inspired by a character from Marvel comics. The character is shown to have the ability to wield and control fire in footage from the show, making him something of a wildcard when he arrives on the scene.

Spider-Noir is a new live-action Spider-Man series set outside both the MCU and Sony's long-running Spider-Man story. Starring Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, he will deliver a live-action version of his animated Spider-Verse character, taking on a 1930s-set noir-style drama in which he will have to jump back into action years after stopping his run as a hero. Spider-Noir will debut on MGM+ on May 25 and on Prime Video on May 27.